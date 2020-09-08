Melissa Skerrit Foundation donates backpacks, scholarships to students

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit has described her second donation to students within a period of two weeks as a small down payment on a better future for Dominica.

On August 27, 2020, in her capacity as the member of Parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, Poponne Skerrit donated 91 laptops to secondary school and college students.

A week later on September 5, 2020, through The Melissa Skerrit Foundation Back-to-School Programme, she donated 1600 backpacks containing school supplies and 70 scholarships, to deserving students on the island.

The businesswoman-turned politician gave some useful advice to the students.

“Turn in completed assignments on or before the deadline; listen attentively in class and be an active participant. Listen to the good advice from your parents and work to the best of your ability,” she urged them.

Poponne-Skerrit articulated what she sees as the potential of the next generation.

“Many years from now we will all look back and say that when Dominica and the world faced the greatest challenges known to man our children grew, our children matured and took their rightful places in reshaping the modern society,” she stated.

The Melissa Skerrit Foundation was created in order to alleviate poverty, promote healthy living, wellness and education for marginalized individuals on the island of Dominica.

The foundation uses donations from corporations and generous benefactors to transform the lives of Dominicans.