Melissa Skerrit Foundation donates backpacks, scholarships to students

Melissa Poponne-Skerrit has described her second donation to students within a period of two weeks as a small down payment on a better future for Dominica.
On August 27, 2020, in her capacity as the member of Parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, Poponne Skerrit donated 91 laptops to secondary school and college students.
A week later on September 5, 2020, through The Melissa Skerrit Foundation Back-to-School Programme, she donated 1600 backpacks containing school supplies and 70 scholarships, to deserving students on the island.
The businesswoman-turned politician gave some useful advice to the students.
“Turn in completed assignments on or before the deadline; listen attentively in class and be an active participant. Listen to the good advice from your parents and work to the best of your ability,” she urged them.
Poponne-Skerrit articulated what she sees as the potential of the next generation.
“Many years from now we will all look back and say that when Dominica and the world faced the greatest challenges known to man our children grew, our children matured and took their rightful places in reshaping the modern society,” she stated.
The Melissa Skerrit Foundation was created in order to alleviate poverty, promote healthy living, wellness and education for marginalized individuals on the island of Dominica.
The foundation uses donations from corporations and generous benefactors to transform the lives of Dominicans.
Toto, I would simply ignore this stupid godless response of yours to my comment, but I want you to know it; as according to one of those Psalms, “A fool says there is no God” And the apostle Paul tells us: “The natural man cannot receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are spiritually discerned”–you belong in both groups; you are the one who needs help.
And while I am at it, let me tell you that I want nothing to do with “religion” because it is not of God, the Great Divine of Heaven and Earth.
So right here you have displayed your ignorance of Him–from whom your Life must come. But you have no Life because God does not know you; far more so, because you do not know Him. So tell me, who needs the help–you or me? But keep the answer to yourself–I already know it.
Addiction alone? Many people who are so overly religious, actually have a demon. A demon of religion who is there to keep them in chains, while they yell God this, God that. One does not have to insert religion into every conversation/post; it does not make you a better christian, neither does it give you top position at the pearly gates.
I am a christian who does not hate the prime minister. I just cyan STAND him. Nuff said. I guess that make me natural man who does not understand the things of God. Whatever!
That Termite call himself so-called Ibo France, is like a keyboard warrior a person who behaves aggressively and inflammatory just like Linton, and all his stupid followers whinging losers and donkey braying very sad sad low level people!!!!
@Joseph John
Your opinion of me is just that, an opinion. You are rightfully entitled to it since ‘free speech’ is an inalienable human right. It’s none of my business what you think about me. It clearly shows that I occupy space in your head tent free. Am I upset with you? Absolutely not! An opinion does not necessarily demote truth, especially coming from people of your ilk. You know what? All I have for you is pity for you have a Herculean, near impossible job defending Melissa and her husband. I hope you are being paid handsomely, you richly deserve it.
DNO you were exceptionally brilliant in your response. KUDOS❗
Joseph, Love is from God, and I am sure by now that He has deleted a huge number of us Dominicans from His blessings of Love, for who could speak so boldly against His work through His servants, if they were not His enemy?
Those people do not know God, so they continue to reject every spiritual insight that He passes on to them. They hate PM Skerrit and Lady Melissa just like the Israelites hated Jesus–the demons of the World do not want to love because they do not have the Essence (Spirit) of Love in them. We have too many of those in our Dominica, unfortunately.
But their demonic power is like a feather against me, because my insights are from God’s Holy Spirit, and I will speak and write them as He commands me to do so–wherever He commands me to write or speak.
I say the same about PM Skerrit and Lady Mellisa, God is with them the same way, and no man can stand against His plans and works of Love through them. And they have no excuse about their work to the pack of demons, who are nothing but the inferior.
So those demons of our nation might as well remain in their hiding place, of their father, who is Satan, less they suffer the “Exorcism” which is performed by the Powerful Master Himself–the Divine and Mighty God.
I know it is coming to them; and as I write it so shall it be done, for the spiritual and physical health of our Nation–Dominica. God’s Will be done.
To those who have planned to do the “thumbs down” this message if for you, in the name of Jesus!
Why do you children of Satan inject you false god into people’s conversation. It cannot be that you are talking about the same God which we were taught to believe in. The omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient never changing God, who is the same yesterday, today and forever. I man who lies, steals and deceives can never be a messenger of the God that I was taught to believe in. So nothing done by skerritt and melisa can be God sent. Remember if you have forgotten or I’ll tell you in case you haven’t read it. “The devil himself will come as an angel of light to deceive” So stop being a deluded ….
Elizabeth,
Leave off the “Lady” bit – Melissa Skerrit is not titled which “Lady” is. You can use Mrs. Skerrit; Parl Rep Skerrit; or, just Melissa.
I also think it’s about time you took a trip to your homeland – as you wrote at one point leading up to last December’s election, you have not been there since 2013. Much has changed, believe me. Though I suspect with your rose-coloured blinkers you would fail to notice.
Finally, I do know God. I pray for Dominica and its people all the time. I pray for His Grace upon ALL the people of Dominica, that they be spared the wrath of this season of the year, as they struggle to recover – still – from H. Maria. I pray that all may live without fear or hunger; free to express whatever political opinion they wish without retribution in the form of denial of assistance or persecution; and that the divide between the “haves” and the “have nots” shrink rather than continue to expand, because that is what is happening.
Yours is the Word of a hypocrite! You respond negatively about what I wrote, then you turn around and say “I pray” who are you praying for, if you are siding off the primary servants that the God you claim to be praying to, have chosen, to do His Work for the best of Dominica and her people?
It is hypocrites like you, that cannot see Dominica as a rising Nation–God’s work for her at His appointed time, and by His chosen servants. Because you are all like blinds bats not being able to see the Light.
And by the way, it seems that you are paying great attention to me. How come you remember that I said the last time I was in Dominica was in 2013? I must be a special person to you, am I? Sorry to disappointed you
I swear we Dominicans may be at the very top of dim-wittedness in the Caribbean.
Three Points to ponder:
1. Melissa very likely has never had any business in Dominica to yield enough profits that would justify her philanthropic ability albeit at that scale. She can post her Financial Statements to debunk this allegation.
2. By purporting her spirit of benevolence (from unexplained sources), she actually denies much needed sales to local businesses, in turn reducing Dominica’s tax base and private sector employment outlook..and on and on with the implications of that.
3. lastly, and this is most poignant-how is it that the longer the DLP remains in office the more needy (and consequently less financially capable) Dominicans become? They need housing now than ever before, they need Books, they need laptops, they need daily bread!!..what is going on Dominicans?
Are Dominicans really thinking ppl anymore?..Can we say we’re making progress, and if so in which particular…
All 3 statements of yours are right on the money but these blind labour supporters just don’t get it.
Are the backpacks given to EVERY community, or, just Roseau and surroundings? Melissa is trying a ting. If you are going to donate to students, donate to all students across the land. Whether is voleh money or donated money or allowance money or bobol money, give to EVERY STUDENT. How big is Dominica that you cannot donate to all students?
DNO gets so personal and will delete people’s comments as long as it does not support their bias. Delete this one…again! People say worse things and y’all post their comment, yet when little ole TIF posts HER COMMENTS allu delete them? N wonder this country is STUCK in the 70’s. You cannot stop me though, just like you all cannot stop the dictator who runs Dominica. Running you all to the ground.. to your death!
I’ve read many valid points here but one questing keeps lurking in my mind. I have seen the Melissa Skerrit Foundation made various donations and helped many (all good); i’m sure everything costs lots of money; to my knowledge the foundation has never raised any funds or make any investment(s). Other than what she had before life in politics when this foundation didn’t exist; and I doubt she uses profits from her privately owned business to finance the foundation. my question is where does the MONEY to finance the “donations” of this Non Profit Organization in the name of Melisa Skerrit comes from?? Have this NPO ever been audited? or did she climb above the law after receiving her marriage certificate???
You ask that question because you do not understand the concept of “foundation”. Why don’t you try to do some research before continuing to make a fool of yourself
Elizabeth, they all are fools trying to win a war against the mighty Skerrit and his government which they could never win ha ha ha 🤣 🤣 🤣
To all of you, above, who are so quick to click on the negative thumbs rating, against my comments, I hope that you all are reading what I wrote.
And either way, through mischief or whatever reason you all do so, you do not know what you are doing but there will be judgment coming you all’s way.
This is my insight about all of you, that a time will come when you all will be forced to remember my counsel and regret all the times you all dishonored my message.
As I write it, so it shall be done, not only for me, but also for PM Skerrit and Lady Melissa for it will come from the Greatest source–who does not belong to the World–no one can stand His wrath, which comes through His Holiness
Keep that in mind as you click on the down thumbs for this one. The more you thumbs down, the higher your fall will come from. So you are only hurting yourself–not me!
I don’t like her but she do good
You have been bought my boy, taken in. So sorry.
I literally said I am not fond of her you uneducated ….. Where did I say I am a laborite. U sound like a kid in his mom’s basement. Go to sleep you aggressive ten year old.
“Many years from now we will all look back and say that when Dominica and the world faced the greatest challenges known to man our children grew, our children matured and took their rightful places in reshaping the modern society,”
Not when the import duty for laptops, electric power tools, chemicals and the lot needed to form our own small business or just to maintain a hobby that will keep us off the streets and out of a life of crime ARE SO HIGH!!! We cant import the things we need without multiplying it by 2.8 then adding the custom duties and fees which is already 43% so how we can be a part of changing and building this modern world when we can’t even buy the tools needed to shovel the dirt?
Let’s say I want to start a youtube channel with hopes of being monetized, to get the materials needed I need to import everything, including the cameras and tools needed to do a set, can I afford it, yes, can I afford to bring it in? no because of the import duties…
I would suggest that you have a meeting with the Financial Secretary to learn about the incentive provided and the procedure for applying.
Why must I go to the Financial Secretary to get these incentives, why isn’t it just made part of the system so it will be easier on me, why must i beg for special treatment, why can’t they just make things easier, in the long run, the more i shop the more money they get anyway, so why not make it easier the first time around? I will answer for myself, it’s a power thing, so long as one set holds the power, nothing will ever change in his country, this drive to maintain social classism Dominica will eventually make such a divide between the rich and the poor….Lord help us all, the poor will remain poor whilst the already rich will pass it on to thier children. If you maleway u sucking salt for life.
DNO, I just want to echo the sentiments and concerns of RastarMarn. First, let me commend you for giving a voice to the voiceless. BUT, you are doing your readers a gross disservice and inadvertently giving credence to lies, half truths and propaganda when you publish these unscrupulous politicians’ words and action without any sort of scrutiny.
Melissa Skerrit’s Foundation:
*Who are the members of the Board of Directors?
*How many members this Board is comprised of?
*Can you provide the names of all the contributors to this FUND?
*Is it CBI monies?
DNO, I repeat,you are unwittingly being used as a conduit for Melissa et alia propaganda stunts.
DNO, a foundation can be a single person entity without a board. A lack of legislation on foundations does not make it illegal. This person accusing you of mal practice has no understanding of the concept of freedom of the press and freedom of expression of opinion.
It also has no concern for human respect. It is good to put such people on ignore.
It can do its own research, but is too lazy to try. That is why it is trying to put you on the spot with its insults. Notice the fake name of this coward.
ADMIN: Why refer to him as “it”? You are accusing Ibo of behaviour that you yourself are guilty of.
“It is good to put such people on ignore.” I hope you realize to be consistent if we took your suggestion it would also apply to you.
“…It can do it’s own research, it is trying to put you on the spot,” It,it, it. This is funny as heck.
But Ibo! You and RastarMan can make your own contribution wee! All you have to do is go on the internet, setup a ‘Go Fund Me’ webpage and state the cause you want to raise money for. Whether for laptops, backpacks, ipads, uniforms, books or any other equipment or accessories that might make a contribution to the betterment of Dominican children rather than coming on DNO and poopoo-ing on others who go out of their way to make their own contributions. I would like to see less talk and more action from you guys. The only reason why you guys talking about Melissa like that is because she doing things not just talking. Follow her example.
Terrible, she’s prevented all those business people from making money, in this Covid economic climate. I had no idea she was ever a ‘business woman’ or not the kind of general business that is respectable…
I was wondering the same thing. Does the foundation file a tax return?
Is there any disclosure about the donors?
@RastaMarn, too much negativity from you when some one does good for others. What have you done, Rastamarn? Nothing.
Is there not a seamstress somewhere on the island who can take up the initiative of making backpacks strong enough to carry the weight of text books that students have to carry back and forth. The imported ones fall apart at the seams within a term.
An initiative was taken up with face masks, so why not backpacks.
Bet you a dollar Roger that these backpacks were made in China but they serve their purpose even if they fall apart and that is to demonstrate the largesse of this Eva Perón incarnation.
Agreed. To this I will add student uniforms and then extend it to all clothing.
Melissa Skerrit Foundation?
I know people have been made helpless by the government but I warning all you not to accept gifts or money or anything from people that cannot disclose the source of their money. I’m warning because these so called gifts might hurt our children tomorrow because secret wealth could very well be defined as “proceeds of crime.” or “proceeds from crime”.
The last few years Dominicans getting money like ripe mangoes from corrupt politicians. We now depending on corrupt politicians for money, for house, for scholarship, for laptops, for book bags etc and we say God is good. People, Pro. 10:22 says The blessing of the Lord, maketh rich and addeth no sorrow. Do you all take note of what is happening to our children today? All I will say is Gods blessings don’t add sorrow.
“…so that field is called in their own language, Akel Dama, that is, Field of Blood.)” Acts 1:19
That a news if you do something with a willing heart no one knows about it I have donated stuff it wasnt broadcast so what the big deal on 5us school bags
1600 backpacks donated “to deserving students on the island”
Distribution options:
1) That makes about 76 per constituency (all 21).
2) Or, 88 for 18 constituencies.
3) Or 800 in 2 constituencies.
4) Or 1600 in one constituency.
Willing to bet the distribution isn’t option #1.
A transparent organisation would provide the details up front.
“Melissa Poponne-Skerrit Foundation”? That name sounds familiar. That name might be a person of interest in the US, in the Diezani Madueke investigation.
There are people like Melissa Skerrit who get too stout for their clothes from the resources of the STATE then give back pittance and expect to be applauded. They take so much and give so little. If the resources of the country were distributed equitably, the huge number of children/people in need of assistance would be far fewer.
When politicians give they make a big song and dance about it even though the finance doesn’t come from their personal funds. Only after entering government have the Skerrits become filthy rich. They get the whole cake from the STATE and give back mere crumbs.
So what influence do you have to speak to young people about our crime situation.
Please tell us who are the corporate sponsor… you need to be above board, clear and precise. Looking back down de road you will a number of areas where you watered down de people real issue with trinkets…..
I tell my children beware of greeks bearing gifts….. you playing de same story, fooling de same people over and over
Noticing you like….. a whole year will pass …. Christmas and school beginning you bringing gifts.
De greeks were bearing gifts like a poisoned chalice spreading disease among an unsuspecting people.
That Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, is the same name I saw on many international websites, including the BBC, as a resident of a USD$2 Million dollars house in NY purchased by Diezani – alison Madueke for the Skerrits, through a shell company shortly after her husband Roosevelt Skerrit handed Ms. Madueke a Dominica diplomatic passport. In fact reports from the state of NY did not only state that Melissa Poponne-Skerrit resided in that building with her children but it shows that all utility bills and other very important information regarding this building was on her name. So if that same Melissa Poponne-Skerrit is the same person running a foundation then there is enough information out there to suggest that she is very corrupt and might be involved in some kind of secret things that the US is very interested in.
“The Melissa Skerrit Foundation”
Really DNO really???
Marn wonders where is this foundation registered and whom are the members on the Board of Directors,,,
Have you guys ever heard of investigative reporting???
Mamzelle still doesn’t get it man!!!
So what about the rest of the School districts???
Guess, the other parliamentary representatives from the other districts need to go form their own foundations to distribute needed supplies to their constituency man,,,
Wonder where is this Foundation registered,,,
Aright so Marn would like to donate to the Foundation!!!
You Naysayers are really pathetic. Instead of showing gratitude you resorts to your political Diatribes and tribalism. Ingratitude is a Sin. Sometimes is best not to say anything cause you may appears to be classic ignoramous..
“to be classic ignoramous”: thank you for the complement but please first learn to spell the word correctly if you are going to complement One’s intellect,,,
Little do you know that in order for One to Identity that characteristic of another most times it’s because that One doing the accusation have identified that which is being accused of within themselves,,,
So as you have identified that which is ignoramus must be evident in yourself,,,
Colombo so what is being told to the other children in the more needy constituencies like those that lost everything from the last Hurricanes,,,
Mamzelle cannot come just giving stuff to whoever she want, there should be a “Needs Assessment” done to give to the most needy and not just hand stuff out to her friends’ children,,,
@Colombo Thomas, the worst thing is that there those who are quoting the Bible as they write their thing of ignorance–that makes them both, blasphemous and ingratitude.
Our own Dominican Marie Antoinette, who’s predecessor ignorantly said “let them have cake” when people went hungry in France. We all know how it ended, just like her husband, his majesty Louis XVI, who arrogantly said “I will share my authority” with no one. Then the revolution came and the end was ignominious.
History has a habit of repeating itself.
These foundations smh. Charitable foundations are one troublesome little thing. I see its made its way to Dominica. Interesting.
A charitable organization and a foundation are two different entities.
Gucci, if you believe for one second that the failures of your husbands government over the last 16 years, in particular in as far as the youth is concerned, can be made forgotten with 1000 backpacks, a few laptops and some scholarships, you are more delusional and wicked than I thought. Read the article below about yet another fatal shooting in little Dominica. Look at the youth crime rate in Dominica. That is what your husband has done to our children. He turned them into beggar and took all hope from them for a better life.
“Many years from now we will all look back and say that when Dominica and the world faced the greatest challenges known to man our children grew, our children matured and took their rightful places in reshaping the modern society,” she stated
Lady Melissa, that is the hope and goal, our fellow Dominicans should stand with–a vision showing the youth of today becoming the adult of tomorrow with the zeal to see the economy & social thriving of our Nation rising to its highest level by the Will of God–for we cannot do it without Him.
Let us also remain in prayer, that they adversaries who are hoping to see our Nation fall instead of rising, will have their day before our God of Heaven and Earth, when He will show them that He has the Authority and Power to cause what He has planned, through His servants of our Nation, to come forth.
On that day they will know that they nothing but grasshoppers before Him, their pedestal stand is below His feet
My dear Lady, I see those plans of God, coming forth by the mind, heart, and soul, of the present Government–Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his governing body.
Lady Melissa, you are the highest inspired of the Body, you are like the Church of God, where He anoints His people with different gifts of the Spirits for the growth of His Church. Your gift from God for the sake of our Nation is already in progress
please remain faithful, humble, and obedience; pay attention to what the Holy Spirit is commanding you.
Keep in mind that He is not only at the Church House; wherever you are, you are a disciple of Jesus, just as your husband has admitted–His Holy Spirit is your supernatural guidance leading you to do the works of your gift.
I pray for wisdom, understanding, insight, to receive the knowledge of God plans, through you, for the sake of our Dominica. May His Will be done!
She is like the church of which god?
Did you read what you just wrote? Next ting you will say is she alone that going to heaven? Of course you will leave yourself out ….. and heaven is in morne Daniel
@dissident you said to me: “She is like the church of which god? Did you read what you just wrote”
Yes, I know what I wrote. I wrote “Church of God”, not “church if god “.
This alone demonstrates your lack of “spiritual discernment” you are a natural man, walking the World with a carnal mind, you have proved yourself an “enemy of God;” no wonder you and your counterparts cannot receive the work of Lady Melissa because her work is the “Work of God”
The people of Jesus’ days on Earth also rejected His Works, because they were natural and carnal people as well–they could not discern the “Works of Love in Him”; like you and your counterparts they called Him “Beelzebub”. Do you know who that is?
But the Father, Christ in Jesus, allowed Him to give up His Life for your sake, in that He conquered death when He was raised from the dead–so that you could live.
There will be no such mercy for you this time, for Jesus can not die anymore.
I knew all along that you suffer from that common disease called Religious Madness. Calling that woman ‘Lady’? Have you got any idea about that ‘Lady’s’ live style in NY? Stop making a complete fool of yourself!!! That ‘Lady’ is laughing about your disease and the ignorance that comes with it!
Liz, I am amaze that so much disapproval and negatives were posted to a charitable donation to children. Those are our own Dominican children. Where is the love. Where is the social justice opposition forces like to pretend they are fighting for. This is definitely a direct attack on our children who can benefit from generous gestures like this.
The big question is why. What are they going to gain by what they are doing.
Dear lady, you suffering from a disorder called religious addiction, that is clear and you should seek help from a mental doctor. I imagine you are impossible to live with. Get help so you can get some happiness in your life.