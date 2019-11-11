Melissa Skerrit promises to make Roseau one of the best capitals in the world if elected to parliament

If Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, the DLP candidate for the Roseau Central constituency, wins the December 6th general election, she has promised to tackle the vexing issue of sanitation in the city of Roseau as one her major priorities.

Declaring that she’s ready to serve the people of Roseau and the country, Poponne-Skerrit told the gathering at her launch on Saturday, that one of her main priorities would be to push for improved sanitation and waste disposal practices as part of a rodent control and elimination programme in the city of Roseau.

“As citizens, we have to improve our disposal practices,” she said.”It is important to have occasional rat baiting programmes in all major cities and we will start with one right here working with businesses and residents.

Another major challenge for the Roseau MP hopeful will be the improvement of drainage in the city.

“Apart from the roadworks and drainage improvements that have been made, there will be a further improvement of drainage and storm surge protection in the city. That is one of my priorities and promises.”

But although she has promised to initially focus on these two areas, Poponne-Skerrit outlined a long list of other DLP development plans for the capital.

“I want to help to expand your businesses. I want to bring more development. I want to lift Roseau Central up. I want Roseau Central to be the best constituency in this country,” she told supporters.

She outlined in much detail, her vision for a new modern beautiful and prosperous Roseau which she contends will be one of the best capitals in the world with new opportunities for business, recreational activities and tourism among other areas.

” I am stepping forward to build a more resilient Roseau with comfortable housing, a sense of community pride and a place where people can use their skills, their ideas and talent to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Poponne-Skerrit promised.

She went on to say that the DLP’s plans for Roseau include the continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project with a green resilient city powered by energy with underground cables, traditional buildings alongside new, mixed-use business centres, cafes… outdoor and recreational spaces and freely available Wifi.

Poponne-Skerrit is also promising a captivating and scenic entry into Roseau from the north, a new face for the public market, modern attractive housing units with views of the waterfront, will be available for rent and for sale as condominiums for those who want to live in the city.

Another aspect of her plan includes incentives for transportation services to run late in the evenings and at night connecting the city with Dominica rural communities.

DLP’s revitalization plan for Roseau, according to Poponne Skerrit, will pay attention to five key areas: (1) aesthetics, beautification and recreation, (2) business development and job creation, (3) parking improvement and the relief of congestion, (4) upgrading infrastructure and (5) welcoming the disabled.