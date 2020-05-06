Member of Cuban Medical Brigade in Dominica, dies

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has confirmed the death of a member of the “Henry Reeve” Cuban Medical Brigade which arrived in Dominica on March 29, 2020, to help in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

Dr. McIntyre announced, moments ago at a COVID-19 press briefing, that the 42-year-old male collapsed and died last night.

He did not mention the cause of death.

The “Henry Reeve” brigade arrived in Dominica on March 29. Its 35 members are working in the two hospitals on the island that provide care for COVID – 19 patients: Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in the country’s capital and the Hospital of Portsmouth, the second-largest city.

They also had a presence in the isolation centers created for suspected cases and will participate in the community survey phase that will begin shortly.

They join the work carried out by the 52 members of the brigade of permanent collaborators and together they form a group of 87 health professionals among medical specialists, nurses, and technologists who participate jointly with Dominica’s health personnel, in the battle against the coronavirus.