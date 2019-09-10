Men convicted of manslaughter appeal sentences

An appeal has been lodged in the case involving two men from Morne Prosper, Lechar Charles and Jefferson Dejean who pleaded guilty to man slaughter and were each given long jail sentences by high court Judge Victoria Charles -Clarke. Dejean was jailed for 18 years while Charles was sentenced to 16 years.

The men were charged with the manslaughter of Fredy Vandal of Siver Lake. The accused pleaded not guilty to an initial charge of murder but guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter which the judge accepted.

Darius Jones and Tiyani Behanzin have filed an appeal against the sentence contenting that it was ‘harsh and excessive.”

Facts of case

On the morning of Wednesday April 13, 2015 at about 8 a.m., Lechar Charles and Jefferson Dejean robbed Fredy Claudy Vandal of jewellery and a motorcycle in Roseau.

Vandal and another male individual followed Dejean after the robbery in Bath Estate but Vandal was warned that if he called the police he would be killed. The deceased threatened Dejean with a block.

Sometime, at about 7:30 p.m. later that same day, Vandal was at Jonathan’s Bar in Silver Lake. Charles, armed with a cutlass and Dejean armed with a sawed off 12 gauge shot gun waited on the southern side of the road 30 feet from the bar. When Vandal saw them, he said, “let him go get his piece” and called Dejean a “pussy” and that he will blow his “pumpkin for him” and he began to run in the direction of a nearby river.

He was chased by both men with Dejean shooting at him, Vandal was hit in the right lower rib cage region. He continued to run with both men giving chase. They caught up with him by the river bank where he fell to the ground and Charles began striking him with the cutlass. Vandal ran to the river and Dejean took the cutlass from Charles and they took turns in cutting him with it. They then left him there for dead and ran to their homes.

Both men fully cooperated with the police with Dejean bringing them to the area where he had hidden the gun. He also handed over the clothes he was wearing on the evening of the incident. Charles brought the police to Morne Prosper in an effort to recover the cutlass and clothing he was wearing on the night of the incident. He showed the police where he threw the cutlass and the clothes he was wearing but a search proved futile.

Vandal was killed on April 13, 2016 in Silver Lake.

A post mortem was conducted by the pathologist, Dr. Yaima Breachers Muniz and it was concluded that the deceased Vandal died of Hypovolemic shock due to severe hemorrhage secondary to multiple lacerations to head, neck, thorax and extremities.