Message for Entrepreneurs Week from Hon Hector John, MP for the Salisbury constituency

In a message to Entrepreneurs celebrating Entrepreneurs’ Week 2020, this year, under the Theme, “Building Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Youth Entrepreneurship and Development” , Honourable Hector John, Parliamentary Representative for the Salisbury Constituency and Spokesperson for Information, ICT, Enterprise Development, Employment & International Trade in the United Workers Party (UWP)-TEAM DOMINICA takes the opportunity in recognizing and complementing the entrepreneurs of Dominica; he thanks them for their invaluable contribution to the development and growth of Dominica’s economy.

He further states that, “Team Dominica deeply appreciates the universal role in job creation, innovation, research and development, product development and wealth creation that young entrepreneurs contribute to the developing economy”.

“It is for this reason, we reflect this week on this important sector in our beloved Dominica. We understand the desire and aspiration of the Dominican youth to venture into the business environment, motivated to create wealth and employ as many people as possible. We also understand the reality of the hurdles standing in the way to such accomplishments”, he continued.

“The scarcity of capital resources and difficulties in accessing same, the decades long stagnant rates of national economic growth, the lack of technical research and development support and facilities, and the reality of a small market space are all fundamental elements discouraging our young entrepreneurs.

“We in the UWP-Team Dominica, recognize the urgent need for integration of key stake holders into sustainable functional partnerships to first grow our economy, secondly, prioritize government capital expenditure to encourage growth of the small business sector, thirdly, enact and modify where necessary regulations to facilitate and ease the process of small business establishment, and fourthly, be more calculated and objective in an overhaul of the education system to merge the outcomes of this sector to the human resource needs of the national economic goals.

“We uphold our vision in making Dominica the best place to live, work and enjoy life. We deeply appreciate the role of entrepreneurs in the realization of this vision. We encourage all entrepreneurs in Dominica to keep up with the great work they are doing in the current circumstances. We pray for blessings of wisdom, courage and perseverance on each of you. May the coming days and years be more fruitful in your endeavours”, Honourable John ended.