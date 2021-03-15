MIC launches regional country reports on transparent and accountable spending of external COVID-19 financing

The Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) has announced the launch of its COVID Hub series of country reports on transparent and accountable expenditure of externally financed pandemic support measures in 14 Caribbean states.

The MIC has assembled a team of journalists, researchers, and analysts to report on and make observations about the deployment of loans and grants received from countries, regional and international agencies and institutions, and other benefactors.

The team has been at work over recent months compiling information on financial inflows designed to bolster state activities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will continue to provide regular progress reports on leading projects and programmes.

The MIC has, for this purpose, also secured the cooperation of several international and regional agencies to ensure access to timely, relevant updates together with official information flows at national levels.

The countries being covered are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The project is a collaborative effort supported by the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and will produce regular news and information bulletins and reports with emphasis on governmental best practice in the areas of procurement processes and efficiencies, transparency, and accountability in the state sector.