Michael Bruney a true son of the soil and patriot of Dominica – Rayburn Blackmoore

Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Rayburn Blackmoore has described the late Michael ‘Mikey’ Bruney as a true son of the soil and a patriot of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Bruney passed away on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer.

According to him Dominica, the legal profession and the people of Dominica have suffered a grave loss with the passing of Mr. Bruney.

“We mourn the loss of Mr. Michael Bruney who upon his passing was on contract with the Ministry of National Security for a number of years as a magistrate,” Blackmoore said while speaking to State-Owned Radio DBS. “Mr. Bruney was a true son of the soil and a patriot of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

In delivering a brief history, he said Bruney was called to the Bar on October 21st 1988 and worked as registrar of the High Court for some time.

He said further that Bruney went into private practice in the early 1990’s.

“Despite a very successful private practice Mr. Bruney continued to be of service to the government and people of Dominica,” Blackmoore stated.

He continued, “He did his first stint with the ministry as magistrate in February of 2011.”

Furthermore he said Bruney was assigned to district G which included Portsmouth and the surrounding villages.

“He also had experience sitting in Roseau and would fill in the gaps whenever he was called upon,” he indicated.

Blackmoore went on to say that from 2011 Mr. Bruney was contracted as a magistrate, in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 with his most recent contract being currently ongoing.

Meantime, Blackmoore said even through his illness Mr. Bruney continued to work and offered support to the magistrate’s office.

“Everyone who knew Mr. Bruney would refer to him as Mikey and he was a down to earth person anywhere he was encountered,” he indicated. “There can be no doubt about the expertise and skill of Mr. Bruney as an attorney and magistrate.”

He added, “Mr Bruney was also a media personality and appeared on Dominica Broadcasting Corporation, DBS and took upon himself to disseminate information on general election nights and after the passage of natural disasters.

Professional, kind, dynamic, considerate and patriotic are just some of the words the minister said that can be used to describe the late Bruney.

On behalf of his family and self, the Permanent Secretary, the magistracy, and the staff of the Ministry National Security of the Commonwealth of Dominica Blackmoore extended sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Bruney.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Blackmoore said.