Min of Agriculture to assist farmers with backyard gardening

The Ministry of Agriculture is now on a drive to assist farmers and persons with backyard gardens to do some planting so as to feed themselves and family.

During a radio program on State-owned DBS radio last week, Ryan Anslem from the division and agriculture and other officials explained that the division was in the process of preparing “seedlings” to help those who needed.

“We have been asking people with backyard space to grow what you eat…and as a result, given the situation with the Coronavirus (COVID 19) we are on an all-out drive to assist farmers,” he said.

He explained that his department has gone around the island and divided it into groups so as to deal effectively meet the needs of those in need.

“We have lettuce, cabbage, kale, cucumber, pumpkin, string beans, lettuce and more…we have been asking people to register with us, call us at 611-3545, 3455, 3126 and 3125 to speak to our staff and make the necessary arrangements,” they stated.

So far, they have already started giving to people of Pointe Michel, Grand Bay, Portsmouth and other districts.