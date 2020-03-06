Min of Agriculture to increase capacity to address the use of pesticides

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and National Food Security, Dr. Reginald Thomas, aims to build capacity among his staff to improve the delivery of services to the general public.

He was speaking in the context of a national training on the safe use of pesticides which opened at Morne Bruce recently.

The training is a regional pesticide management project being conducted in various Caribbean countries for the past four years and which Dominica is part of.

It is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to keep pesticides inspection officers and environmental health workers, among others, updated and knowledgeable.

Thomas said he specifically stressed on the public because there is a notion that pesticides are only used in agriculture.

“We want to dispel this notion today as the use of pesticides of toxic chemicals spans most of the society from households, building sites [and] commercial buildings,” he stated

The Ministry of Agriculture Official said it is generally understood that pesticides play a vital role in our national food system to protect crops and livestock from pests and diseases, however, these same pesticides in many instances contribute negatively to the environment and human health.

“These impacts are [a] direct result of indiscriminate use, improper handling, labeling and storage,” he stated.

Thomas noted that as a result of these existing issues, the need to increase the capacity of the ministry is relevant and necessary.

“The ministry, understanding its vital role and mandate for national food production and food safety, is working with vigour to enhance food safety and environmental sustainability,” he said.

Meantime, FAO consultant, Dr. Therese Yarde, said although the project is a regional roll-out of training, the organization is focusing on national capacity building.

“The manual that is being developed…is a regional manual on pesticides inspection and control and because it is regional, it takes a broad overview in terms of the context, legislation, capacity and the administrative framework for inspection…from country to country,” she explained.

Yarde pointed out that the set up for pesticide inspection is different within each country, therefore, the FAO decided that it would beneficial to take the workshops out on a national level so that the training could take place firmly in the national context.

She said this will allow the persons who are involved in pesticides management to share their knowledge with others.