Minister of Youth, National Youth Council, 1,500 Dominican Students Stand for Peace

On Wednesday September 18, more than 1,500 primary and secondary school students and members of youth organizations are expected to march for peace in Roseau, Dominica. To commemorate this event, the Minister of Education Hon. Petter Saint Jean will sign a Memorandum of Agreement to support an international peace law, the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) to spread a culture of peace throughout all of Dominica.

Students will gather at the cruise ship terminal and march toward Windsor Park Stadium. During the event there will be performances, a poster contest, and brief speeches from the Minister of Youth, National Youth Council President Alexander Baron, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and United Nations-affiliated peace organization Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL), which has toured several Caribbean countries from St. Kitts and Nevis to Belize to Antigua and Barbuda — who signed the DPCW with HWPL earlier this year.

“This peace walk could not have come at a better time,” said a local Roseau restaurant owner. “It’s exciting to see Dominican people, especially the youth, come together.”

The peace walk is being organized by the Dominica government in partnership with IPYG. IPYG’s vision is to mobilize youth around the world to cultivate a culture of peace within their communities. The youth of IPYG accomplish this purpose through youth advocacy, youth empowerment and peaceful campaigns similar to Wednesday’s Peace Walk.

A similar Peace Walk will take place in Belize next week.

Who – 1,500 primary and secondary school students and members of youth organizations marching for peace alongside key members of the Dominica Government, including Minister of Education Hon. Petter Saint Jean, and National Youth Council President Alexander Baron.

What – Non-Partisan Peace March commemorating Dominica’s support of the DPCW

When – Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Where – Peace walk will start: Cruise ship terminal at the Bay Front; will end at: Windsor Park Stadium.