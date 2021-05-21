Minister responsible for telecommunications highlights role of telecommunications and ICTs in socioeconomic development 

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting, Senator Oscar George, said the impact of Covid-19 has highlighted the critical role that telecommunications and information and communication technologies (ICTs) continue to play in the socioeconomic development of nations.

The Minister made that remark in a statement which he issued in observance of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on Monday, May 17.

This day has been celebrated annually since 1969 to mark the founding of the ITU and the signing of the first international telegraph convention in 1865 and its purpose is to help raise the awareness of the possibilities that the internet and ITC’s can bring to societies and economies as well as ways to bridge the digital divide.

“The impact of Covid-19 has highlighted the critical role that telecommunications and ICT’s have and continue to play in the socioeconomic development of nations,” George said. “Clearly there is the urgent need to accelerate the transformation process amid the challenges we face in the era of Pandemics and other similar threats to our normal way of life.”

George believes the time has come for greater emphasis to be placed on the role and function of ICTs as the basis for our everyday living, “and it is against this backdrop that this day is celebrated to help raise the awareness of the Connect 2030 agenda for global telecommunication and ICT development.”

He urged everyone to join in the advancement of the ITUs agenda which is a shared vision to empower citizens through the use of telecoms and ICT services.

“So far we have definitely demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of challenging times,” George stated.

He challenged all Dominicans, especially the youth to pursue more careers in ICT, become producers of digital content and services and also use their available technology as a foundation for personal empowerment.

According to the minister, over the last year, the government has focused heavily on enhancing access to telecoms services for all Dominicans irrespective of location and socioeconomic standing, “and even for those that are connected, more will be done to ensure that connected life is safe and secure.”

“We have seen an increasing number of communities around Dominica getting access to fiber to the home services which aids in the delivery of education and other services,” he noted. “We have also seen our public communication infrastructure become more resilient and more options have become available to our citizens.”

He continued, “We have also ensured that the necessary steps are taken to achieve all interrupted communication post-disasters.”

George believes that this will be achieved by first developing a concise emergency telecommunication plan and also investing in the required infrastructure to respond.

Meantime, he said at the regional level there is an emergency or contingency fund for use by ECTEL and the NTRC’s in the event of a disaster.

He went on to say that member states are working towards implementation of an updated legislative framework which will seek to address issues relating to the quality of service, unfair competition, the cost of mobile data among other critical factors necessary for the protection of the consumer’s interest.

George encouraged local businesses to invest in research and development activities, particularly those in the IT sector.

“This is expected to stimulate innovative potential that will transform our ideas into new commercially viable products and services,” he stated.

This year World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated under the theme: “Accelerating Digital Transformation in Challenging Times”.