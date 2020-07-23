Minister with responsibility for telecoms says providers ‘too slow’ in restoring internet service

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Telecommunications and Broadcasting, Oscar George, said he is not satisfied with the speed at which the internet is being restored on various parts of the island.

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria almost 3 years ago, the internet service in some areas on the island has not yet been restored.

“It’s coming up on three years since some areas in Dominica haven’t been connected and in my respectful view that is unacceptable,” George said on a recent edition of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Anou Palay talk show.

“There has been argument that the return on investment may not be there, meaning that the operators may not make their money back as fast as they would like, but with an argument like that, it has to be substantiated,” George maintained.

He said data is needed since the regulator will not be in a position to assist without the data.

“And to be fair to the operators, they have been rolling out their service, to be fair to them, but the question is why are they going so slow, why hasn’t the entire island [been] restored?” the minister asked.

George said the government has made representation to the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) regarding the issue and according to him, the providers have an obligation based on the license under which they operate in Dominica, to provide internet access to the entire island.

“Also another obligation is that they do not discriminate and what I mean by that is, the price you charge a customer on the west coast for broadband should not differ to what you charge someone on the east coast,” George explained. “They may say it costs more to get to the east coast because of the terrain and that’s what the license stipulates.”

He said the government is seeking legal advice from ECTEL on these issues.

“[The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission] (NTRC) has been assisting in that.”

George indicated that as soon as the recommendation is received, he will be in a position to make a decision as to how this is treated.

He highlighted the importance of mobile data in the context of the concerns being raised about a 7-day plan, which some people say is exhausted after 4 days.

“The NTRC did a comprehensive study in terms of that and one of the recommendations coming from that is we review the current tariff regulations and this is also at ECTEL and recommendations would be expected very soon and we will seek to amend new legislation to control the tariff or make it a fairer rate for our customers,” George stated.

Dominica News Online (DNO) attempted to seek comment on the matter from both telecommunications companies in Dominica but in both cases, management was not available to speak with us.