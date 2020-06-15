Ministry of Education conducts training to better equip teachers for online teaching

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Dr. Jeffrey Blaize

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, said the Ministry of Education is undertaking a series of training programmes for teachers in Dominica to better equip them to use the internet, including, Google platform for online teaching.

“We have embarked on a series of training programmes for our teachers and as we speak teachers are being trained,” Dr. Blaize stated at a Ministry of Education news conference recently. “Initially, previous to the closing of schools in March this year, we had already started our training.”

He said lead teachers with sufficient knowledge of the internet and related technology, were identified at every school and are engaged in training for other teachers.

“As we speak, in July, subsequent to the closing of schools, we are going to host a series of training programmes on the Google platform for all our teachers and that is one of the things we are looking forward [with] because we know that teachers are not going to be travelling pretty much during the summer,” Dr. Blaize stated. “They are all going to be here with us, so we are going to be doing online training.”

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.