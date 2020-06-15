Ministry of Education conducts training to better equip teachers for online teaching

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, said the Ministry of Education is undertaking a series of training programmes for teachers in Dominica to better equip them to use the internet, including, Google platform for online teaching.

“We have embarked on a series of training programmes for our teachers and as we speak teachers are being trained,” Dr. Blaize stated at a Ministry of Education news conference recently. “Initially, previous to the closing of schools in March this year, we had already started our training.”

He said lead teachers with sufficient knowledge of the internet and related technology, were identified at every school and are engaged in training for other teachers.

“As we speak, in July, subsequent to the closing of schools, we are going to host a series of training programmes on the Google platform for all our teachers and that is one of the things we are looking forward [with] because we know that teachers are not going to be travelling pretty much during the summer,” Dr. Blaize stated. “They are all going to be here with us, so we are going to be doing online training.”