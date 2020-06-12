Ministry of Education has done well during COVID-19 – Octavia Alfred

Education Minister, Octavia Alfred said the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought out the best in the management team at the Ministry of Education.
She made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.
Because of COVID-19, students have been forced to stay home and are currently engaged in online learning.
“Covid-19 brought out the best in the management team at the Ministry of Education,” Alfred said. “We had a plan from February and in spite of what we did not achieve, we have done well.”
According to her, curriculum officers, education officers, IT Personnel, communication officers, CXC Registrar, school counsellors, special education officers, earlier childhood education officers, drivers, janitors, security, and social enablers all worked together with her ministry.
“So we fast-forwarded some things, while some things pulled us on and we did many things to ensure that no child was left behind,” Alfred stated.
“As I have said before,” the Education Minister maintained, “this situation is global, we did better than many in such a situation.”
She extended thanks on behalf of the Ministry of Education to all those who assisted in ensuring that all students were engaged.
Meanwhile, according to the minister, another group of Dominican students will arrive on the island next week.
The first group of students arrived on the island on Tuesday.
Minister for Health, Irving McIntyre, revealed during a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday night that fifty-five 55 Dominican students had so far returned home.
“We are happy too, that our first group of students arrived home, on home soil yesterday [Tuesday 10],” Education minister Alfred said. “I am sure they have no problem following protocols as it relates to Covid-19 or their quarantine period,” Alfred stated.
She said the students are glad that they are home, “and we rejoice with them and their loved ones.”
“Home is truly where the heart belongs, there is no place like home,” she said.
“Another group will arrive next week and it is expected that as the weeks go by all our students who expressed their desire to come home will be home,” the minister stated.
“We must continue to be grateful and let us not frustrate the Grace of God by being careless in observing guidelines by the Ministry of Health,” she said, adding, “We will overcome, we will conquer…”
7 Comments
Years ago, when “tablets” were presented to all secondary school students, there was an excellent opportunity to lead students into online learning. But next to nothing was done to exploit this valuable resource in terms of its potential and usage. Hence, Facebook won the day.
where are the comments
this is the positive news …so no comments
our country cannot move forward when media personnel twisting a statement to make a hard working minister like Mrs Alfred look ugly.
we need to stop it
one thing I know this woman stands strong on her both feet
conqueror she is
well done minister and thank you
I’m not one to bash any good efforts but is she real? What about the situation of the 1600 Chromebooks donated by the Canadian Rotary Club that were delivered to the schools last November but not distributed to the students who need them? Is she aware of that? The IT support from the ministry is ridiculous and unfocused.
Also why did they not have all schools having regular online classes with students. I can give an example of a school class (grade 2) meeting with students once a week on a Friday after at 6pm.
In addition during the 2014 election promises were made that every child in school will have access to a tablet – Mr. Darroux not the one with the gun but the one from St Joseph Kelver, held a tablet in his hand on a platform showing off that going forward never again will children will be left stranded in the IT world- that there was a forty foot container with tablets that every child will not be spared…well tell the education Minister if she is honest then speak to this promise – I asked her to demand that her government now makes good on their promise. Or else it will be seen as another election GIMMICK to fool the people of Dominica. Is that what the hard working Mrs Alfred is now part off and supports . There are many more bogus and empty promises the party and her leader has uttered all in an attempt to gain political advantage and not for the true and genuine advancement of the people of Dominica, Again Shame on all of them, ne christian ne non christian .
Bulnoir, are you for real. This woman is just as useless as her fellow government ministers. All they are good at is cheap talk, sprinkled with a good dose of propaganda and the customary self-indulgence. Nobody makes your Madame Alfred look ugly. She managed to do that all by herself. Have you asked your buddy why she took Skerrits offer???
Thank you to the teachers. Your hard work and patience will always be appreciated by those who understand.
Oh ok dno.. I thought is only what all you post yesterday she said . I see . Good job madam minister !
Side note DNO all u too like twakah