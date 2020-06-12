Ministry of Education has done well during COVID-19 – Octavia Alfred

Education Minister, Octavia Alfred said the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought out the best in the management team at the Ministry of Education.

She made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Because of COVID-19, students have been forced to stay home and are currently engaged in online learning.

“Covid-19 brought out the best in the management team at the Ministry of Education,” Alfred said. “We had a plan from February and in spite of what we did not achieve, we have done well.”

According to her, curriculum officers, education officers, IT Personnel, communication officers, CXC Registrar, school counsellors, special education officers, earlier childhood education officers, drivers, janitors, security, and social enablers all worked together with her ministry.

“So we fast-forwarded some things, while some things pulled us on and we did many things to ensure that no child was left behind,” Alfred stated.

“As I have said before,” the Education Minister maintained, “this situation is global, we did better than many in such a situation.”

She extended thanks on behalf of the Ministry of Education to all those who assisted in ensuring that all students were engaged.

Meanwhile, according to the minister, another group of Dominican students will arrive on the island next week.

The first group of students arrived on the island on Tuesday.

Minister for Health, Irving McIntyre, revealed during a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday night that fifty-five 55 Dominican students had so far returned home.

“We are happy too, that our first group of students arrived home, on home soil yesterday [Tuesday 10],” Education minister Alfred said. “I am sure they have no problem following protocols as it relates to Covid-19 or their quarantine period,” Alfred stated.

She said the students are glad that they are home, “and we rejoice with them and their loved ones.”

“Home is truly where the heart belongs, there is no place like home,” she said.

“Another group will arrive next week and it is expected that as the weeks go by all our students who expressed their desire to come home will be home,” the minister stated.

“We must continue to be grateful and let us not frustrate the Grace of God by being careless in observing guidelines by the Ministry of Health,” she said, adding, “We will overcome, we will conquer…”