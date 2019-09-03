Ministry of Education holds induction for teachers

Fifty-one (51) teachers participated in the Ministry of Education’s annual induction/orientation training for new teachers

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffery Blaize said the induction which was held at the Roseau Primary School on last week, looked at an overview of the teaching profession, the attributes of an effective teacher as well as developing teacher craft knowledge and being efficient in the classroom.

“The ministry of education, on a yearly basis, embarks on professional training for our new teachers but many of these teachers have been within the school for the over past few months, so the teachers who are less than one year in the profession and those we intend to engage, we do what we call an orientation induction programme for them.”

He said a number of sessions were facilitated for the teachers within the two day period.

“The start-off session was professional responsibilities of the teacher as regards to the laws that govern not only the public service but also the education system. We also have a number of sessions on planning for the classroom; we know that planning is very important in order that a teacher delivers effectively. Classroom management attributes as well, because this is very important to ensure that students are on task and they do perform effectively.”

Other topics discussed included assessing students by setting effective tests, evaluating students learning, student’s physiological development and protocols relating to the education system.

Dr. Blaize said that the Ministry of Education will continue to follow up with the teachers in terms of continuous training and monitoring developments within the classroom throughout the school year and beyond.