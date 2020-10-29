Ministry of Education pays tribute to deceased Wesley High School principal

Education Minister Octavia Alfred has said through a statement on Tuesday that the late Hermione Irish who served as Principal of the Wesley High School for the past 26 years helped shape the lives of many young ladies in Dominica.

Irish passed away on Saturday [October 24) at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, in a statement by the Minister, paid tribute to the late Miss Hermione Irish.

“The ministry extends deepest sympathies to the Wesley High School Board of Directors, the staff and students, her family and the Methodist Church Community, deepest sympathies on the passing of Miss Irish, an amazing lady, a leader not only in education but in her church community,” Alfred said.

She continued, “A woman of virtue and strength with calm spirit, kind hearted, patient, humble, very pleasant, soft spoken, a great principal who has made her contribution not only through education, but she helped nurture minds, she helped shape the lives of many young ladies with positivity.”

According to Alfred, some people describe Irish as a gentle giant, “very dedicated to her work” adding, “in the words of her students, Miss Irish mentoring style inspired them.”

“Her support and interest in their character development was exceptional and that she was respectful to them, always referring to them as young ladies,” the Minister stated.

She went on to say that Miss Irish has made her mark molding young minds and lives.

“We thank God for her; death cannot take away a person, she will always remain alive in our hearts and lives,” Alfred said. “The influence of a good teacher will never be erased.”

The late Hermione Irish was an active member of the Dominica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools.

She was also a graduate of Wesley High School, a teacher at Wesley High School and Principal of that learning institution from 1994 to 2020.