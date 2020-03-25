Ministry of Health reports four ‘probable’ additional cases COVID-19 in Dominica

In the wake of an announcement by Prime Minister Skerrit that the number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Dominica had jumped from 2 to 7, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment reported today that there are four probable cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A release signed by the Hospital Medical Director stated that these four (4) probable cases are currently being retested.

“These five (5) new confirmed cases, as well as the four probably cases, are all contacts of our first case,” the release said. “These individuals are all being isolated and cared for at the St. James Facility in Portsmouth.”

As per established Public Health Practices, the Ministry of Health is continuing aggressive contact tracing to identify every individual who may have come into close contact with these patients.

All individuals identified during contact tracing will be tested and placed under quarantine.

Our main focus as a Ministry is to ensure containment. We are reassuring the public that all necessary actions are being undertaken.

The Ministry urges the general public to continue to practice proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. We strongly encourage persons to maintain social distancing and quarantine as advised.

The public is further advised to inform health officials in their districts of anyone not adhering to quarantine measures. Health officials can be contacted at 448-2151, 448-2156, 448-2153, 611-4325 and toll-free at 1-800-219.

The Ministry of Health is committed to continuing to provide all necessary information as the situation unfolds, to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, on measures to be taken to ensure the health and safety of all Dominicans.