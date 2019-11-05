Miss Dominica 2019 calls for help to enable youth to achieve true potential

Reigning Carnival Queen Marisol John has called on students, families and parents to strive positively to impact Dominica’s youth to allow them to truly realize their potential.

She was the youth speaker at this year’s Youth Rally held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Friday morning which formed part of the activities to mark Dominica’s 41st year of Independence under the theme: “Saluting resilience and rejuvenation….2 years on”.

“It is my hope to see every single Dominica and Caribbean youth making great strides in all sectors of society,” John stated.

She said she hopes to see the Dominican youth, as they discover their talents and passions, change the norm that they have become so comfortable with.

“It is my hope to see Dominican youth off the streets and into the garden and offices,” she remarked. “It is my hope to see Dominican youth praise God boldly without fear of judgement…It is my hope to see Dominican youth becoming a force to be reckoned with locally, regionally and internationally on every single front.”

The reigning Miss Dominica encouraged Dominicans to celebrate the rejuvenation of the island, people and culture since Hurricane Maria.

“Our culture has thrived and flourished since. Just look at this year’s independence which has been one of the most exciting and enjoyable independence seasons I have ever experienced,” John said.

She said the experience of Hurricane Maria had made Dominicans “more than capable of accomplishing all our dreams and making this beautiful island we call home a better place where growth and development thrive and lead to resilience.”

John recommended that one recognize their purpose in the Dominican and regional community and to not allow “stickles of pessimism to

downplay their potential and contribution to our society.

“Like water we need to be able to flow and adapt, taken up any space given to us to fulfil our purpose,” she said. “We have a huge responsibility to take up leadership roles in our society, to craft Dominica and the region into the ideal place we would like to live.”

She told young people that they should make their voices and ideas be known, “and like a river choose your path well, choose your ideas well.”

“After all you are not only the leaders of tomorrow but you are the leaders of today and your voices, your ideas must be projected if we are going to attain resilience,” John noted. “You are the controller of your destiny.”