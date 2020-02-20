Miss Dominica contestants 2020 receive advice from Miss World Europe

Miss World Europe 2019, Opehly Mezino has advised Miss Dominica 2020 contestants to be themselves as they prepare to grace the stage on Thursday, February 20.

Mezino who is also first runner-up of Miss World 2019 is a special guest for that pageant and is visiting Dominica for the first time.

“My principal advice is to be yourself because I know the pressure of a pageant,” she advised. “Most important is during the night of the pageant, is to be able to share your message and to be proud of yourself. If I could make it to the top as first runner-up in Miss World, you have no excuse [for] not aiming for the top.”

Mezino said participating in pageants is an amazing experience and it gives one the opportunity to learn from different cultures.

To the young women out there who have dreams of participating in pageants she said, “Don’t be afraid to try, believe in yourself.”

Since her arrival on island on Sunday 16th February, Mezino has had the opportunity to visit various sites.

She also met with the reigning Miss Dominica, Marisol John and Miss Dominica 2020 contestants.

“Dominica is an amazing island and it is a pleasure for me to be here,” Mezino stated. “I am happy to be a part of your unique Carnival.”

The French beauty called on everyone to go out and celebrate a wonderful carnival.

Meantime, Mezino, who described herself as an island girl, said she was raised in Guadeloupe.

She shared the story of her parents being hearing-impaired.

“We communicate through sign language. This, my dear friends, is a major challenge for any child,” Mezino remarked, adding, “This doesn’t mean that I was unhappy.”

She said the situation encouraged her to work harder.

Mezino said she is part of an organization for people with impaired hearing, “and I do hope that we can liaise with similar institutions in Dominica.”