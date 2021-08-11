Missing teen found; family thanks public for their assistance

The family of 15-year old Kallen Valerie has verified to Dominica News Online (DNO) that the teenager from the community of Portsmouth has been found.

Throughout yesterday and early this morning, Kallen’s photo began to circulate on social media seeking assistance with his whereabouts.

As informed by one of the teen’s brother who spoke to DNO, the fifteen year old is back at home and appears to be unharmed.

Given the increase in phone calls and concerns expressed by many on social media, the brother thanked the public for their assistance and stated that Kallen is home safe.