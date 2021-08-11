Missing teen found; family thanks public for their assistance

The family of 15-year old Kallen Valerie has verified to Dominica News Online (DNO) that the teenager from the community of Portsmouth has been found.
Throughout yesterday and early this morning, Kallen’s photo began to circulate on social media seeking assistance with his whereabouts.
As informed by one of the teen’s brother who spoke to DNO, the fifteen year old is back at home and appears to be unharmed.
Given the increase in phone calls and concerns expressed by many on social media, the brother thanked the public for their assistance and stated that Kallen is home safe.
It the missing teen was a girl people would have asked to take her to the hospital for examination. So why not take this young boy to the hospital to have his rectum checked? There shouldn’t be any discrimination based on sex when comes to medical treatment and examination. We now live in a very funny colorful world. Have his rectum examined for spacing and bruises.
No offense but, we would like to know where these teens go ‘missing’ to as well. He is home and that’s most important but still, report where the go ‘missing’ to.
I agree as much as the public assistance is always needed in finding those teens when they go missing I think it’s important that e we know where they were found or what’s the reason for being lost in the first place
Actually, I’m tired reading about these “missing” spoiled Brats. What’s on his head? What’s he holding in his hand? Awah Dominique. If our young people are our future, then our future gonna be bleak and dreary. 98% of these kids live in homes with one parent, and that’s the whole problem. Just some kind of unique creatures. They are fierce and unkind. Thank God, when I was growing up in Dominica I never heard any such thing as a “missing” person; let alone a teenager. We had to be inside the house before the sun set. This generation get in their house at sun rise.
These children too much nowadays.
And grown persons involved too. Too much of this going on in DA.
Where did he go?