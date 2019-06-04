Mobile number portability now a reality in Dominica

Mobile phones in Dominica will no longer be required to change their phone number when moving from one mobile service provider to another.

Dominica, along with other Caribbean islands, on Monday June 3, 2019 joined the rest of the world in launching mobile number portability.

Executive Director of The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), Craig Nesty said at the official press launch on Monday that it was a transformative day in all of Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) states.

“Today Dominica, St. Vincent, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Grenada, we all join countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and countries more locally aligned like Jamaica and Trinidad in launching mobile portability,” he stated.“The benefits we hope to derive from mobile portability includes choice, so you no longer will be burdened with the consequence of moving from ‘network A’ to ‘Network B’ if you are not able to keep your number”.

He added that while mobile portability does not address rates, the development will hopefully, also impact the rates of on-net and off-net calling.

“….With the anticipated migration in the market and the caller not knowing on who’s network the call party is or how much the particular call will cost, will invariability cause the rates for on-net and off-net pricing to be affected.”

Meantime, Acting Permanent secretary in the ministry responsible for telecommunications, Reginald Severin said this launch is another milestone in Dominica’s telecommunications sector.

“Today’s launching is another milestone in Dominica’s telecommunication sector and by extension, the member states of ECTEL to continue to advocate for advanced services on behalf of customers, promotes customers’ choice and promotion of competition as service providers compete to offer services and best practices which they believe will attract customers.” Severin said.

He said number potability offers a special enhancement to customer choice in markets where there are more than one telecommunication services providers.

“Number potability…enables users to keep their current telephone number when switching from one telecommunications service provider to another, removing the hassle, the inconvenience of having to inform all of your contacts, families, friends…and so on that your number has been changed, out of the equation, means that customers can focus their decision on the important issue such as service quality and price”, Severin explained.

He said mobile number portability can encourage entrepreneurship as business oriented and innovative individuals may see the benefit of opening new businesses within certain sectors of the economy with specialized prices and plans for the category of business.