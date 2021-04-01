Money laundering, theft at Treasury and fraud among matters being investigated by police

Money laundering, work permit fraud in the Labour Division and theft at the Government Treasury are among matters being investigated by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).
Acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, made the announcements at a press conference today.
He reported that members of the CDPF along with officers from the Custom and Excise Division executed a search warrant for cash at an apartment located at Comfort Cottages in Terre Platte, Paix Bouche.
“During the search, a large quantity of United States currency equivalent to Eastern Caribbean dollars, one million, three hundred twenty-two thousand, six hundred sixty-seven and twenty-seven cents (EC$1,322,667.27) was recovered,” Corbette disclosed.
As a result, two men, Aronnie Armstead Stedman of St. Joseph and Kendel Sylvester of Woodford Hill, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
“On Monday, March 29, 2021, pursuant to the provision of the proceeds of crime act, of 2013, a forfeiture application was filed at the Magistrate’s court for the forfeiture of the cash. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the seized cash was deposited in the detained fund account at the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) LTD.,” Corbette stated.
He said the men were released pending an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) but did not dismiss the possibility of a rearrest and charge at a later date.
Corbette further revealed that a senior employee of the Labour Division, one employee of the Inland Revenue Ddivision, and an employee of the Ministry of Health are assisting the police with their investigation of a work permit fraud.
However, he dismissed claims that the sum of cash seized in Paix Bouche is associated with their investigation of the alleged fraud.
“…there is an attempt to link the cash seized to the matter being investigated at the Labour Division. These comments again are erroneous and they are in no way connected to the matter being investigated at the Labour Division as no cash has been recovered in this particular Investigation.”
Corbette also went on to say that suggestions on social media and elsewhere that the cash seized at Terre Platte, Paix Bouche was found at a building in Vieille Case is “erroneous, malicious, and I think calculated to destroy the reputation of innocent law-abiding citizens. To reiterate, the cash was not found in the Vieille Case and had nothing to do with anybody living in the village of Vieille Case.”
The Acting Chief noted that there may have been speculation in the past, but based on the police investigation of fraud at the Labour Division, it was “worrying” that senior officials would engage in such illegal activities.
He said the entry, through the airport of two Haitians into Dominica sometime last week, raised a red flag for the police which led to their investigation.
“It borders on the issue of national security. Here it is you have people coming into the island with fraudulent documents and you have people in positions of authority in the Labour Division who exploit the system, knowing the loopholes in the system, for their own personal gain,” the Acting Chief lamented. “So we are very concerned.”
However, Corbette went on to point out that no connection has been made between what happened at the Labour Division and any other issues involving the trafficking of Haitians in and out of Dominica.
“All we have done so far is that we were able to determine that certain work permits that were issued, were done so fraudulently and the processes which should have been followed were never followed…simple processes and some steps were skipped, so clearly the person had help along the process,” he explained.
It is expected that the senior Labour Officer who’s being investigated will be brought before the court on Thursday, April1, 2021.
Meantime, investigations are also ongoing into the theft of an unspecified sum of cash from the Treasury.
The Acting Chief said one female employee of the Treasury Department is assisting the police with their investigation and no money has been recovered while the police await, from the Accountant General, the final figure which is said to have been stolen.
28 Comments
Why are we acting so surprised. These guys only do what their political master does, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. The only problem I guess, somewhere along the way they must have upset their political master or forgotten to cut him in. Either way, this is only one of many cases occurring in our country on a regular basis.
Do Dominicanewsonline single out comments from certain individuals to post?
I have a problem with the financial intelligence unit called the FIU. I want them to name one matter brought before the court and was convicted. A few men and women walking around town doing nothing and questioning hard working officers efforts to have something legal. There are men out there accumulating wealth without raising a straw but they pretend not to see. I wonder y is there even a section called FIU
The cover up has begun…
Another point- when was the money laundering observed, the duration, how did the two men strategize this crime without being Suspected?
And please dont ramble as we said the matter is still being investigated. Come on! Come on!
Regardless it is Suspected. It is proven that indeed there’s missing monies. Right there and then the time duration should be known, and a theory can be made based on the relationship of the two, the details of their entry and exit and what they have access too. Isn’t that right?
Old veterans like myself don’t have the patience for people’s magazine. What can this rubbish propaganda do for me.
So it’s either you change your blog to magazine or you set the news standard straight and report news.
This blog is always presented as gossip.
The title could have been,
Stolen 3.2 million from treasury and fraudulent documents to facilitate illegal entry. Police investigates.
Precise, professional, right on cue.
The details of the news is lacking as always. A news reporter’s job is not only to present. But to get matters of interests and take it to the public.
Someone becomes Dominica’s astronaut. Dno is first to have the story.
Dno: Dominica has its first astronaut. Mr smith studied blablabla and worked with…and resides and is now the first astronaut who has Dominican roots.
Nonsense!!!
We know or if we dont know we can research how one becomes an astronaut or whatever.
1. He found his passion when,where,
2. He did it because…..
3. How it benefits him and the wider community?
4. What contribution is he making
5. He has demonstrated to Dominicans and the small island countries, Dreamers, ect that all things are possible
Too much gossip Dno. News. Get a…
“This blog is always presented as gossip”
This is so infuriating and can’t really express myself. These people get government scholarships, come back home to big positions and they still get involved in corrupted practices and reap the country off. It appears the resources of Dominica is for a selected few.
Mean while those of us who did not qualify for government support to pursue our studies struggle for work and to pay our students loan. Fire soon come.
First af all, listening to the press conference, I was cringing hearing the inarticulation and lack of enunciation from that senior policeman. He is an absolute embarrassment! Dominica loves stewing in mediocrity. How can we, as Dominicans continue to be steeped in so much roro, that the rest of the world are laughing at us?
Secondly, why has the money been deposited into the bank? Surely it forensic evidence? This is ridiculous.
Dominica has become one big embarrassment; I’m ashamed to call myself a Dominican.
Thats AMAZING…Dominica gots lots of money hiding….hope those crokid cops gets to the roots of this…most time thgs like that are just brush aside…lets c what happens…
Sorry it’s in Iran Zibahalat Monfarred is serving jail time
No charges have been filed against the individuals, yet Mr. Corbett has mentioned only 3 names. Why not mention all the names?
Mr. Corbette I will not be a hypocrite and criticize you constantly without complimenting you. This I believe was a good initiative in clearing all the confusion and misinformation circulating lately.
You have done a good job so far in the following areas;
1. Transferring people to areas they are more likely to give good results
2. Cracking down on illegal firearms and ammunition
3. Instilling morale to a certain back in the police force
4. Having an open door policy to your men and public
5. Being a policeman’ police as it it often said
Failures thus far;
1. Getting rid of corrupt officers
2. Not promoting more women beyond the rank of coporal. That seems to be norm with all chiefs for what I don’t know because they work harder than most men especially in the out districts
3. Arresting cabalists when they commit crimes
4. Shaking up the administrative staff upstairs PHQ. They have gotten lazy!!
5. Not speaking more loudly for Mr. Weekes promotion
I wouldn’t agree more to most of what you have said, what is more concerning is the cover up for certain individuals in society while others can face the court. Corvette started well but complacent kicking in slowly. Mr Corbette need to get the officers punished by the past commissioner back to work
1.2 Billion since 2019 all now all you cannot investigate that yet. Cannot blame the low level staff for trying a ting eh… they just following what the bossman teach them.
The ministers are without a doubt involve in all this.shanighans that’s going on in Dominica ,sweet Dominica, and they will not be caught and prosecuted, because they will leave a blank paper trail and some in position will take the fall for them, because we are dealing with a well organized crime syndicate. But the very long rope is surely coming to an end, the good Lord neither slumber nor sleep.
It not going any where the whole country system is broken that’s cheap talk when you arrest the pm then I will say you doing a fine job and stop grasping on poor people
Corbette u are dunk key in gabadin.
I listened to the press conference by the acting chief, Mr. Corbett. First he stuttered like the double doctorate dude. Was he nervous why he was so incoherent? That was not a good performance. I’m suspicious about the acting police commissioner giving the press conference prior to the charges being filed in the magistrate’s court. Knowing how incompetent our police have been in recent years, I suspect that mistakes could have been made which will allow the defendants to wriggle through. Timing is everything so what was Mr Corbett rushing to accomplish? The fact that he was quick to defend Ville Case is also very suspicious. I’ve not seen nor heard of any link to Ville Case in this ongoing investigation, therefore why did he have to be concerned about that, is it his job responsibility to defend anyone in particular and why? I’m keeping my ears to the ground and hope that many more issues involving corruption in Dominica are brought to court by the police.
I wonder if the CDPF will ever commence investigations for non or false accounting of CBI funds and misappropriation of same.
Why the selectiveness??? Investigate all the suspect cases of money laundering, especially when it involves those in jacket and tie, and a devilish smile on their faces!!!!!
When Skerrit originally spoke of racketeering in the labor division de police was obligated to investigate the matter.
Skerrit told de nation back then that he told the labor commissioner to fix the problem!
Racketeering can only be fixed when lawbreakers face time in court!!!!
De police failed to act….. because Skerrit gave de order to sweep de matter under the table with a fix it!!!
It right back in your face!
Make sure your actions set an example otherwise this is just a publicity stunt…..de illegalities will continue.
Skerrit was wrong to sweep dat under de carpet for trip over it……de ball in your corner….we watching.
If de right thing was not done then ……… you don’t want caricom assistance?
Incompetent!!!!
Something rather strange occurred two or so years ago, when a helicopter landed at Benjamin Park..A man exited the helicopter with two bags and went about his business!!! Did the police investigate?
Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfared now serving jail time in Iraq also allegedly channeled dirty money to a man’s business in the north some years ago.What did the police do?
DLP supporters claim that the two mercenaries who went to Lintons home …….., had a black bag with one million $$$$$$$$$$. How did the DLP people know that? Why wasnt that man picked up by police?..Instead he was facilitated.
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding raised an eyebrow that a man from the north use his position on the cricket board to channel money to Dominica illegally.What did the police do?
What about the money laundering being done by those people with jacket and tie, with a smile on their devilih faces!!!
Is the police paying a blind eye to some massive money launderers and picking up…
I believe Dominica’s only hope is for the entire cabal to use this Holy week to not only confess but rather to RESIGN! As a nation there is no way we can go forward when we have a government, starting with the Prime Minister and finance minister that is very very corrupt and evil, a police force that is very corrupt and can’t be trusted, a judiciary that is very corrupt and some church leaders that are very corrupt. I am sorry but in my opinion there is no way God Almighty can bless our country with all of the evils taking place and to make things worse, church leaders are deeply involved in the corruption and evil we know that is taking place in broad daylight. Just think of the information the Acting Police Chief just revealed and we all know that we can’t receive it as a true report because of the corruption they all are part of and the cover-up that they all must do. It’s like Jesus said
“And if Satan is casting out Satan, he is divided and fighting against himself. Matt…
Mr. Corbett, while you are at it, why don’t you give an update as to the investigation into the death of Sherwin Prosper? Is a cover-up in the making? Come on, you’ve had enough time. The country wants to know.
In a true democracy the information would have already been in the public domain. This long delay is quite typical of a dictatorial regime. Every day that goes by without any charges of those thugs who murdered him is one more stain on your incompetent police force and your unfitness for the position.
If you know they murdered him what update do you want again. You seem to have helpful information. Go give it to the police. You idle……..
For quite some time, I’ve heard some individuals over the airways stating in the most vocal and adamant manner that human trafficking is happening involving Haitians coming to Dominica and the relevant authorities are turning a blind eye.
The chickens have come home to roost. However, my biggest fear is that the small sprats will take the fall for the humongous whales.
By the way, how is it that the many scandals and the missing CBI billions involving the highest authorities in government the police are deafeningly quiet.
Personnel from Customs, the Labor Department, the Inland Revenue, the Treasury are all implicated in these scandalous investigations. This is the fulcrum of the civil service. The country is dysfunctional. Too many shady characters and square pegs in round holes. If people were employed and promoted on merit much of this corruption and dysfunction just perhaps would have been negligible.
This is an incontestable fact. When a government is corrupt the whole country becomes corrupt more particularly the public service.
I always say to people not to engage in anything untoward especially as a public servant, always operate above board. I further advised that between God and man let your hands always be clean. The fact is, no matter how hard you crush the truth under the ground it sure to rise again.
May justice take its course like a river that finds itself from the distant hills to the sea.
If your mortgage is three times your wage and you paying rent in your friend house especially using other people money they elected you to manage you are a thief. I also think you should be investigated and checked to see where else you stashed money. If one lil fish have over 1 million in a house i can only imagine how many millions the big fishes have hidden away in off shore mattresses or help by others. Monkey see monkey do and the body is a reflection of how rotten that head is. Why is police so quick to defend an area or people in his report. Did he already do investigations on the rumors to conclude they were false. The PM said years ago there was rackettering going on at labour division. Where was the investigation. Puppet commish you can only claim something untrue if all rumours have been cleared by investigating. There are thieves and criminal ls in our gov and institutions. You know better than us