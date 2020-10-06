Month of the Elderly virtual concert dubbed a success

A virtual concert which was held for the first time to end activities for the month of the elderly last week was described as a success.

President of the Dominica Council on Ageing Ophelia Olivaccé Marie told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the emphasis of the virtual concert was not to have too large an audience.

“The concert was a success,” she said. “It started on time and the performances went very well.”

She continued, “It was a fitting end for the month of the elderly and it was also a fitting way to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons.”

She said that Jerry Lloyd, the featured artist, “was on fire.”

“He was on top of his game and some of the songs people knew because they heard it on the radio,” she stated. “Some of the songs he sang were local songs.”

Other performances came from Lady S, Nigel Lawrence Jr. and Lady of Song Ophelia herself.

Olivaccé Marie said the concert can still be viewed on the social media platform via DNO, the DCOA Facebook Page and Alliance Française Facebook Page.

At the event, certificates of appreciation were presented to 10 individuals who have been working closely with the DCOA.

The Month of the Elderly was held under the theme : “The Elderly: Surviving the Pandemic”.