More bands for Carnival 2020 says DFC

Deputy Chairperson of the Road Parade Committee, Charlene White-Christian, says that there has been an increase in the number of bands for this year’s carnival.

Carnival street jump-up in Dominica will be held on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th.

“We have quite a bit. From last year, we may have an increase, especially for the schools but I have seen, not just the bands, but the numbers in the bands,” White-Christian said at the DFC’s final carnival press conference on Wednesday. “Normally, they would give us an idea of their numbers. I have seen an increase in numbers, so we are going to have larger bands as well this year.”

White-Christian added, “I think we are going to have some great parades on Monday and Tuesday, and for Jouvert.”

Jouvert is expected to begin at 4:00 am and end at 9:00 am and persons are being asked to register because there will be a number of competitions for Jouvert.

“We have the best sensay for jouvert, best creative group of 5 persons, best creative gang of 5 or more persons; we have the first lapo kabwit on the road, the lapo kabwit with the most lavwe, lapo kabwit with the best following, the best theatre performance on the street,” she said.

“Long ago, we would have pappyshow weddings but now, we are calling it theatre because it has grown beyond the pappyshow wedding…so we are calling it the best street theatre performance,” White-Christian revealed.

She said there will be other prizes for best male and female in costume for jouvert and judging for jourvert will be from 4:00am to 7:00am, she explained.

Other features of jouvert include T-shirt band which will be judged separately from the T-shirt bands on Monday afternoon.

Electronic bands will be out on the road from 6 am, according to White-Christian.

On Carnival Monday, the schools and youth parade will begin at 11:00 am. Six schools Wesley, San Sauver and Portsmouth have registered for the primary school and two secondary schools – the Convent High School and Castle Bruce Secondary – will compete for secondary school band of the year.

“We also have the floats. So, we have about 6 or 7 schools that are also putting on floats, including schools like SMP [St Mary’s Primary], SMA [St Mary’s Academy],” the Carnival official stated. She said judging for these segments ends at 2:00 pm.

White-Christian appealed to the t-shirt bands coming out on Monday to be on the road by 2:00 pm or 2:30 pm.

“Don’t wait until 4:00pm or 5:00pm to start your enjoyment, because you are going to be judged,” she urged.

She said the judging points for Carnival Monday and Tuesday parade will be on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront).

On Carnival Tuesday, the costume bands will be on the road from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, white-Christian said.

“Nothing is wrong if you would like to come out early, that’s fine,” she stated. “Some of the bands would want to come out early, that’s also fine but we are letting you know that judging will begin from 10:00am.”

White-Christian said every band must make at least one round, all bands should ensure that they have a king and queen which is part of the judging criteria and each band should display its banner at the front.

The bands are divided into two categories: Traditional Groups and Contemporary Groups and there will be a band of the year award for each group.

White-Christian admonished not to interfere with the bands while they are on parade.

“Please try to stay on the side…don’t try to get inside of the band,” she said. “It’s not nice, it’s not fair and we want to have a clear view of our costume presentations for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.”

Meantime, the Carnival route, which is the same as it has been for many years, is as follows:

South along Independence Street from Kennedy Avenue to King George V Street, West along King George V Street from Independence Street to the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, then north along Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from King George V Street to Kennedy Avenue and East along Kennedy Avenue from the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Independence Street.

Revelers are then asked to move south along Independence Street, which will take them up to the lottery office.

From the lotto office you turn right and you continue moving west along King George V Street way down to Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and then you move north along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Cocorico.

Then a right turn by Cocorico – it takes you back to the starting point outside Jays Book Store.