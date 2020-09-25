More community-based screening as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 30

The government plans to do more community-based screening in order to assess the COVID-19 data at the community level.
Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre made the disclosure while announcing an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island.
He spoke to state-owned DBS Radio on Thursday.
At the last Ministry of Health press briefing on COVID-19 held on September 16, 2020, Coordinator of the Reopening of Borders Program, Dr. Laura Esprit, reported one additional case of the virus which took the total number of active COVID-19 cases to four and the number of confirmed cases overall, to 25.
Since then, based on Dr. McIntyre’s statement to DBS, as of September 24th, 2020, five new cases of the virus have been discovered in the country and the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases now stands at 30.
However, according to the Health Minister, twenty-four of these cases have fully recovered and 6 are at the COVID Centre. He said five of the active cases are asymptomatic and only one has mild symptoms.
For the most recent cases, eighty-seven (87) contacts were identified. Only three (3) of those contacts tested positive, meaning that ninety-six percent (96%) tested negative.
Dr. McIntyre described the country’s positivity rate of .96 percent (out of 100 tested, less than one is positive) as “the ideal position to be in,” adding, “It is among the lowest in the world.”
He went on to say that the technical issues have been rectified with regard to pre-arrival screening.
The minister revealed that the ages of infected individuals range from 2 years to 59 years with the median age being 33 years. The male to female ratio is one.
“The majority of these cases are imported,” he noted.
“At this time, the reproductive rate of COVID-19 in Dominica is zero; that means, there is zero community spread,” he explained.
However, according to the Ministry of Health, this does not mean “that we have to let down our guard.”
“Consequently, we plan to engage in community-based screening again in order to assess the COVID-19 status at the community level,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “The details will be made available soon.”
The Ministry solicits the cooperation of the general public in that effort.
Dr. McIntyre reminded the public that the best outcome can only be achieved if everyone plays their part.
“We must continue to follow the public health and social measures, such as proper hand washing, physical distancing, wearing of masks and proper respiratory etiquette,” he stressed.
He thanked all the frontline workers and those who have assisted in one way or the other, including those in quarantine.
9 Comments
Keep doing all that you need to do to keep residents safe. The majority of us who live here are doing our part to stay safe and well. This virus is a first such event in this part of the world and there are no previous guidebooks on how to proceed. So, we just need to take a careful step at a time to return to the days when no one became concerned when someone around them coughed or sneezed.
The other day, a lady got an allergic reaction because someone was burning some bush near the area where she was standing. She was so afraid to cough.
So after you imprisoned Dominicans lock them in their homes chase them from the rivers and the beach, barricade your Seamen who kept export of agricultural produce and local products moving on the ports in Portsmouth you now telling me you have passed St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada in Covid cases islands who did not terrorised their population with senseless lockdown and abuse by health officials and police.
I would like people to ask the medical professionals testing for covid-19 what exactly are they testing for? Is it a virus or some genetic material in the human body that the PCR tests and others are testing for ? Because we all know something is not right and fear is preventing us from asking the right questions.
They finally lost control of the virus. Well done! This lot simply could not organise a drink up in a rum shop. All you will see where it’s gonna end up. All you keep loving YOUR PM!
STUPES tone. Just start with children attending school
Y’all say y’all have such tight restrictions yet the Covid 19 pandemic situation in Dominica is worsening not getting better. That’s because your systems and processes are not properly functioning and you won’t accept and acknowledge it. And do the right thing. Instead you want Peter to pay for Paul. Well i not Paul so don’t expect me to pay for Paul…wicked mfs.
If there was protocol for people with there own boat or barge then the covid would not spread..so please pay attention to these people who own there boats.. straight to quarantine..they must not go home to their families. I thought that was in place dr mcintyre
I am yet to see much less to know how and where the community screening is or was or will be taking place. Minister talking about “more community screening to take place”. Where were the first set taking place? In the DLP party house? Let those cases rise. That that good for all you fools in any case. Who cannot hear will feel. Soon the country will shut down again when we cannot take any more cases and people start to die. Meanwhile our economy is in ruins. All our eggs in tourism and did nothing for manufacturing so that we cold have at least kept producing and exporting. Billions on hotels, but not 1 person full a room. Student apartments have been empty since Ross left. Coffee production facility making mildew, Bello closed, Thank God for DCP and Tobacco factory and the cottage producers who do some export and add value to agro produce. Ministry of agriculture knows nothing about agri business and value added products. Trade does play dotish and wont advocate for new industry…
Billions of Hotels?
If that is a fact in your mind, as you try to destroy the social and economic reputation of Dominica, then you will have a very difficult time doing so–you might as well give it up right now–because you are heading for a TRAGIC defeat.