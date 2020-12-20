More government homes to be handed over, two schools to be rehabilitated

Twenty-six recipients are expected to receive keys to their newly constructed homes in Bellevue Rawle, Stockfarm.

The houses were constructed by Montreal Management Company Est (MMCE) under the government’s CBI housing option.

“Today I am pleased to report that the cabinet has approved the 26 recipients for the newly constructed resilient homes in the Bellevue Rawle Development,” Housing Minister Reginald Austrie said in a cabinet statement. “The Government of Dominica over the years in its mission to transform the housing stock of our country, with modern, resilient housing in partnership with Montreal Management Company (MMCE) is here to confirm and deliver on our promise.”

He said while 26 families will receive the keys to their homes, the greater impact will touch the lives of over 100 individuals who will occupy these homes.

According to Austrie, this development comprises 3-bedroom units which are constructed with concrete roof and structure and which also contain solar water heaters and decorated roof coverings

“Each unit comes complete with kitchen and bathroom installation,” Austrie stated.

He said to-date, a total of 897 houses have been constructed under the MMCE housing programme.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Octavia Alfred, announced last week that the Cabinet of Dominica has approved the awards of two (2) contracts for the rehabilitation of the Grandbay Primary School and the Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the Cabinet of Dominica has approved the awards of two (2) more contracts as follows: the rehabilitation of the Grandbay Primary School in the amount of EC 3 million, one hundred and forty-seven thousand, three hundred and seventy dollars and seventy-six cents and the Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School in the amount of EC two million one hundred and seventy-five thousand, four hundred and fifty dollars and fifty cents,” Alfred said.

She stated that that, over the years, the Government of Dominica has built and refurbished schools island-wide with greater emphasis on climate resilience standards.

According to the minister, in 2018, under the Dominica Climate Resilience and Restoration Project in a collaborative effort between the government of Canada and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the government identified five schools for rehabilitation, namely Morne Jaune Primary School, Delices Primary School, Grandbay Primary School, Salisbury Primary School, and Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School in Marigot.

The total cost was estimated at $US 7.563 or EC$20.2 million.

Recently, the government handed over a refurbished Salisbury Primary School and works are ongoing at Morne Jaune Primary School and the Delices Primary School.

Alfred said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Dominica continues to fulfill its promise to improve and manage the physical plant of schools nationally.