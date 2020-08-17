More protests ahead says CCM’s interim president (with photos)

Interim President of the CCM, Earl Bruno, says the new, revamped, energetic and enthusiastic Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) will not stop until the injustice encountered by citizens in Dominica ceases to exist.

Bruno expressed those sentiments on Friday, as the group protested Cabinet’s approval of a rental fee of 32 thousand dollars for a temporary residence at Morne daniel for Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. They say that with an additional amount of $32,000 budgeted for maintenance and other expenses, the total monthly amount to be spent on that accommodation is $64,000.

A number of protestors gathered at the foot of Morne Daniel under the scrutiny of a heavy police presence and when the spirited crowd attempted to make their way up the hill to the PM’s residence, they found access to their destination blocked by a number barricades and several members of the police force.

“We have a wide range of protest to take place in Dominica because we have the minimum wage which is still at EC$4.05. We have also, the unemployment rate at an all-time high and also the jobs being awarded to foreign contractors only, even on the expense of our own taxpayers as well as our passport sale,” Bruno told Dominica News Online (DNO). “So, we have a lot of things that we are very much concerned for and the people are concerned. So, we will be taking all of these concerns to the street…in the upcoming days.”

He continued, “There will be a number of protests here in Roseau, outside of Roseau or in the areas which we figure out that we have to protest; that we have to stand. We will stand to ensure that we rescue Dominica once and for all.”

Bruno justified CCM’s action by pointing out that it is a response to the concerns of the people.

“The people have been calling in expressing their concern having to do with that 64 thousand dollars for rent and maintenance, and we felt the need to take the Dominican people concern to the ground and that is what we did,” the CCM leader explained.

So one of the things that we always ensure is that we will be that voice fo the people and we will stand for the people for Dominica as this is an abuse to the whole Government system whereby the people of Dominica continue to struggle,” Bruno stated.

He said he is satisfied with the number of people who turned out and encouraged those calling for change to lend support when called upon. Bruno revealed that a letter is also being drafted to be sent to various institutions on the island and to the President, His Excellency Charles Savrin.

Though a has not been set, an Annual General Meeting (AGM) is also on the cards for the CCM where various executive positions will be up for grabs.

“In the meantime, we are moving progressively because CCM is a movement that is going to be in Dominica as long as life tarries. This CCM group is going to be there to keep pressing the Government of the day to ensure that they work with the interest of the citizens of the country and not for themselves or their outside friends,” Bruno asserted. “So in going forward, with the CCM, we will continue to revamp, restructure and put all the necessary mechanisms in place that will safeguard this group.”

He said the team is also working to revise its constitution in the interest of all involved.