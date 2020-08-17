More protests ahead says CCM’s interim president (with photos)

Interim President of the CCM, Earl Bruno, says the new, revamped, energetic and enthusiastic Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) will not stop until the injustice encountered by citizens in Dominica ceases to exist.
Bruno expressed those sentiments on Friday, as the group protested Cabinet’s approval of a rental fee of 32 thousand dollars for a temporary residence at Morne daniel for Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. They say that with an additional amount of $32,000 budgeted for maintenance and other expenses, the total monthly amount to be spent on that accommodation is $64,000.
A number of protestors gathered at the foot of Morne Daniel under the scrutiny of a heavy police presence and when the spirited crowd attempted to make their way up the hill to the PM’s residence, they found access to their destination blocked by a number barricades and several members of the police force.
“We have a wide range of protest to take place in Dominica because we have the minimum wage which is still at EC$4.05. We have also, the unemployment rate at an all-time high and also the jobs being awarded to foreign contractors only, even on the expense of our own taxpayers as well as our passport sale,” Bruno told Dominica News Online (DNO). “So, we have a lot of things that we are very much concerned for and the people are concerned. So, we will be taking all of these concerns to the street…in the upcoming days.”
He continued, “There will be a number of protests here in Roseau, outside of Roseau or in the areas which we figure out that we have to protest; that we have to stand. We will stand to ensure that we rescue Dominica once and for all.”
Bruno justified CCM’s action by pointing out that it is a response to the concerns of the people.
“The people have been calling in expressing their concern having to do with that 64 thousand dollars for rent and maintenance, and we felt the need to take the Dominican people concern to the ground and that is what we did,” the CCM leader explained.
So one of the things that we always ensure is that we will be that voice fo the people and we will stand for the people for Dominica as this is an abuse to the whole Government system whereby the people of Dominica continue to struggle,” Bruno stated.
He said he is satisfied with the number of people who turned out and encouraged those calling for change to lend support when called upon. Bruno revealed that a letter is also being drafted to be sent to various institutions on the island and to the President, His Excellency Charles Savrin.
Though a has not been set, an Annual General Meeting (AGM) is also on the cards for the CCM where various executive positions will be up for grabs.
“In the meantime, we are moving progressively because CCM is a movement that is going to be in Dominica as long as life tarries. This CCM group is going to be there to keep pressing the Government of the day to ensure that they work with the interest of the citizens of the country and not for themselves or their outside friends,” Bruno asserted. “So in going forward, with the CCM, we will continue to revamp, restructure and put all the necessary mechanisms in place that will safeguard this group.”
He said the team is also working to revise its constitution in the interest of all involved.
21 Comments
Be safe, social distance and wear masks.
Remember the virus does not care about your politics.
We only have to look to the North to see where mass protest during a pandemic gets you.
Our country cannot afford a 2nd outbreak. Be smart my people. Stay safe
We do not care a flying F.We put Skerrit in power 18-3 and we will take him out when we are ready.$32,000 $64,000,he is entittled to whatever we give him He built Dominica,while these crooks and traitors turn their backs.A warning to EMERSON HYPOLITE,there are former police officers waiting to go to battle to defend this country.You cannot tie these former offices shoe lace.We stand in support of the police.Anymore of that BS at the PM residence Somebody WILL PAY.When you are ready bring BUTCHER.Just remember you are no longer a police officer.Backing up the wrong tree.Enjoy your life in GERMANY.Could not control your house in Morne Prosper.
Can we get an objective constitutional expert to clarify if Mr. Skerrit, as the prime minister, is lawfully entitled to government funded housing?
The constitution, as I know it, clearly sates that the Head of State, is entitled to this specific privilege of housing. The President is the Head of State, the Prime Minister is the Head of Government. I forgive Mr. Skerrit for confusing the two for he is not too bright.
Again, can we get a person who is verse in constitutional issues to expound on whether or not, Mr. Skerrit, the Head of Government not the Head of State, is entitled to the privilege described before?
If this is even so, the $64 000 monthly rent and maintenance payments, in these times of severe austerity, on the sore backs of destitute taxpayers, is a vulgar abuse of public funds and unconscionable.
I truly admire and applaud the courage and determination of the executive of CCM for their laser-like focus on this present and other pertinent issues adversely affecting Dominica.
Let’s give this some serious thought that it deserves. Danny Lugay is a lawfully and duly elected member of parliament. (based on his account) He was in his own private vehicle, on the public street, in his constituency. He was then stopped, dragged out of his vehicle, assaulted and abducted then carted off to the police station.
If this isn’t STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM, what is? This specific activity only happens in dictatorships, rogue nations, police states. Have anyone ever heard or seen the teargasing of peaceful demonstrators, the teargasing of an entire sleeping community of unsuspecting residents, the abduction of a duly elected member of parliament by plain clothes officers in any other CARICOM country?
Dominica is a rogue nation and should be kicked out of any regional and international democratic organization.
“Though a has not been set, an Annual General Meeting (AGM) is also on the cards for the CCM where various executive positions will be up for grabs.”
dont make CCM into another farce. An opportunity for people with their own personal agenda to abuse power and create its own political issues within the organisation.
that phrase “where executive positions will be up for grabs” doesnt sit right well with me at all. I not desperate for position. Just for national justice, integrity and the well being of my people. I dont need to be in any “executive” position to fight for that. Too many times we want to have the big title to act like we have arrived. but is still pigs in palaces. That will not distract me. Non the less i like what the group is standing for and making their voices heard. I just wish they would plan better and stop telling the police their every move for the police to block them from entering public roads without reason. then they act surprised.
UWP,CCM have no RIGHTS in Dominica.After Maria they were asked to help rebuild Dominica.THEY REFUSED.We the LABOURITES who rebuild this country should,drive these TRAITORS out.
you too …… MMC, Dominica Strong, Reynaud, the Chinese, Argos and other foreign construction firms that building Dominica. These are laborites you talking about? …… Meanwhile people from the Dominica Architectural Association have been crying to be put onto nation building projects. Crumbs and scraps they can only get. then complete ……like you Lin Clown feel obligated to come here and act like a complete ……child. I doubt someone like you even comprehends what a traitor is. you are a jiggaboo. A coon. People like you Lin Clown would try your hardest to be the slave master’s pet in slavery times. And sell out your brothers for your own selfish reasons. Maybe an extra dumplin in your bowl or a pat on your head. God is not a police though.
That dog walking across that pic tells the whole story. DLP and it’s supporters will never apologize or even recognize the evil in their ways. They’d rather watch the country burn than to support change or fight wrong doing. Quick to praise the man that feeds them instead of thinking of a future where they can feed themselves. In the end these leaders will all run off with their ill gotten gains. That’s what they do! Hope your Chinese language skills are improving.
There should be non-stop protest until Alex Saab lands in the US and enters into a plea deal with the US.
Boy that $64,000.00 can employ $32,000 Dominicans on a $2000.00 salary. Yeah boy that’s wicked. Definitely wicked. This is definitely no different from what those corrupt African leaders are doing. Living in luxury while their people struggle to make ends meet. Yet still hard working public workers can’t get a pay increase.
I am a labarite. I speaking for all labarites. We love our PM even his sh.. we love. Live my PM alone. I get my apartment so the PM can get his manshan too. All of all you jealous and wish all you had a big manshan like my PM and his lovely Mello to leave in. So live my PM alone. I hope the Police shoot all of all you weaked blue milly bugs.
I get my apartment… beh keh keh keh workers santi kaka. Laba ka twavay.
Please learn to spell…LMAO
Your main concern should be to figure out the difference between live and leave. Not the politics of the day. you not ready for that yet.
Isn’t it a shame when a leader is afraid of the people he has led for over 20 years? This strongly reflects that the leader is aloof and has placed himself above the people. He is so sad that he has to resort to using the police as goons to kidnap law-abiding citizens in an attempt to scare his opponents. Usually, the next step is that opponents disappear. I remember back in the day, Sir Louis Cools- Lartigue, President of Dominica, used to be in the middle of the carnival band with the people. Now, this leader attacks and antagonize those who he vows to serve. Dominica is fast becoming like Malta, another country that sells citizenship for revenue and is notoriously very corrupt, with the assassination of opponents who point out the evil in the country. The Punjabi circus master no longer wants to appears to be like the rest of us. He’s gotten so arrogant that he considers quality housing in the country, other than one which costs $64,000 monthly as banana sheds.
Good first step. Now it is time to hit the Financial Center with nonstop protests. This is where all the money disappearance takes place.
Earl Bruno and the CCM did the leader of the Parliamentary Opposition invite you all to hi MANSION for a cuppa??? or some form of refreshment for that matter because the big round house not too far from where you all were stand is his house!!!!
Did the PM invite you or any other laboRAT to his palace for a cup of water?
Linton not asking dominicans to pay for his house. Or the expenses to maintain it. Linton has been a resident in HIS OWN HOME at morne daniel for decades before Skerrit even realized how nice the area was.
$64,000????? it’s an affront to the people of Dominica, if this is indeed a fact!!! Wonder who is the owner of that property????
Concerned Citizens Movement you all have proven to me and hopefully others that you all are not concerned about DOminican citizens at all.
The random protests by the organized stated in the State Departments bulletin against Dominica. You see where it is coming from.
DNO post my comment please.
When people elect their representatives, they are looking for servant leadership not dictatorship. They want their government to create opportunities for them to elevate their standard of living not only for themselves but their children and grandchildren as well.
The corrupt electoral system and not the will of resident Dominicans that has Skerrit and his Cabinet of loose cannons in power.
Skerrit , like many dictators before him, are the biggest cowards. They display an air of bravery and invincibility to intimidate the populace into timidity.
Imagine a leader who locks himself away from the people who he has sworn, on the bible, to serve. He surrounds himself with an army of military men, armed to the teeth, with the most sophisticated weaponry sufficiently equipped to fight in World War Three.
Skerrit and the DLP have turned Dominica into a rogue country. The ship of Democracy has long sailed.