More students pursuing certification in Dominica says Business Training Centre CEO

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 1:01 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Celia Gregoire receives her award for Student of the Year

CEO of the Business Training Center Lucia Stedman says there has been an increase in students pursuing certification in programmes in Dominica.

Stedman made the disclosure during the 2019 graduation ceremony of the institution on Friday,

“I saw this year there was an increase in Dominicans pursuing certification exams like ACCA and the Computer Base certification exam, what this says is that Dominicans understand the concept of certification and skills and the whole idea of acquiring a competitive edge and to become more resilient.”

Speaking at the ceremony was the Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Jeffrey Blaize who welcomed the inclusion of certification programs at the Business Training Center.

He said in addition to having raw talent, a certification is needed as proof of qualifications.

“Many of us experienced it after Maria. We had individual experiences and we had connective experiences and you may have notice that one of the challenges we had as a country is that we could not find not only persons with raw talents but persons with the requisite certification,” Dr. Blaize stated

He said although it is all well and good to have the talent but it is just as important to have the certification to back it up, because whenever an agency places an add for someone to build on something they always require evidence of one’s qualification.

Dr. Blaize said this highlights the importance of pursuing vocational programs.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.