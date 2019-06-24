More students pursuing certification in Dominica says Business Training Centre CEO

CEO of the Business Training Center Lucia Stedman says there has been an increase in students pursuing certification in programmes in Dominica.

Stedman made the disclosure during the 2019 graduation ceremony of the institution on Friday,

“I saw this year there was an increase in Dominicans pursuing certification exams like ACCA and the Computer Base certification exam, what this says is that Dominicans understand the concept of certification and skills and the whole idea of acquiring a competitive edge and to become more resilient.”

Speaking at the ceremony was the Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Jeffrey Blaize who welcomed the inclusion of certification programs at the Business Training Center.

He said in addition to having raw talent, a certification is needed as proof of qualifications.

“Many of us experienced it after Maria. We had individual experiences and we had connective experiences and you may have notice that one of the challenges we had as a country is that we could not find not only persons with raw talents but persons with the requisite certification,” Dr. Blaize stated

He said although it is all well and good to have the talent but it is just as important to have the certification to back it up, because whenever an agency places an add for someone to build on something they always require evidence of one’s qualification.

Dr. Blaize said this highlights the importance of pursuing vocational programs.