Close to 14,000 receive COVID vaccine in Dominica; others urged to take the jab

Close to 14,000 people in Dominica have taken advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has stated. However, he says he wants to see many more Dominicans vaccinated.

“We need to see this doubled,” the prime minister said during his Annou Palé talk show on Sunday. “We have enough vaccines for a wide cross section of the society with the AstraZeneca vaccines and of course the Sinopharm vaccines from China…we are fortunate to have them, let us make use of them.”

“We have been advised that the Sinopharm vaccines can be administered to anyone, 3 years and above,” he said adding that the Ministry of Health was looking at a roll-out for the use of the Sinopharm vaccines for that particular age group.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit continues to encourage the public to take the vaccine in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“I want us to avail ourselves to be vaccinated,” he said. “This is not an ideological debate, it is not a physiological debate, it is not a debate in futility. This is a serious matter; this is about an effort at combating the spread of Covid-19.”

He stressed the importance of combatting COVID-19 to ensure the economic survival of the nation, the region and the world and said it would help to get us to bring back some level of normalcy.

All 0f us, the prime minister said, have been hampered in one way or the other by all of these restrictions caused by Covid-19, “and so we have an opportunity in Dominica to get vaccinated, let us go out and get vaccinated.”

Skerrit also called on people in the wider Caribbean to get vaccinated.