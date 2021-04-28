More than 50 Vincentians interested in being evacuated to Dominica – Ralph Gonsalves

Dominica could see an increase in the number of evacuees from St Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) who were displaced following the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.
Prime Minister of SVG, Ralph Gonsalves made the disclosure recently.
Prime Minister Skerrit recently announced that 300 evacuees from the volcano-affected country were expected to arrive on island and would be housed in Portsmouth for a period of up to five months in the aftermath of the disaster.
However, when questioned recently on the status of the 300 evacuees for whom Dominica has already made accommodation, the prime minister indicated that while the offer is still on the table, only 21 individuals had so far expressed interest in coming to Dominica.
Since then the number has increased.
“For instance, in the case of Dominica I think the numbers have gone past 50 already,” Prime Minister Gonsalves revealed via zoom on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s weekly Annou Pale programme.
According to Gonzalves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dominica and St. Vincent and The Grenadines are working together, “and sometime within the next week or two, we should be able to facilitate some of those persons.”
Gonsalves said the evacuees are required to do a PCR test in St. Vincent and on arrival in Dominica, will be placed in quarantine for a particular period of time.
Meanwhile, the Vincentian leader said that all arrangements are being made to have children placed at schools and they will be provided with uniforms and books.
He said the biggest challenge for his government is to feed the residents at the shelters.
At the time, there were 7000 people housed at 88 different shelters, mainly at schools and some churches.
“We have to provide 21,000 meals,” he stated.
Gonzalves said there was still some concern about water although the situation was not as dire.
“The water has come back but is still fragile because another big explosion with a lot of ash created difficulties,” he said “But at the moment, we have the water issue under control.”
He said the spirit of solidarity is very high in SVG among the people.
“There is a sense that people are looking out for one another,” he said. “There are a lot of volunteers to help doing a number of different things and the response by ordinary people to open their own homes in addition to the people who volunteered in the shelters…so there is a good spirit.”
16 Comments
The 50 Vincentians are very welcome to come to Dominica. And those desirous of doing it can make Dominica their new home. Welcome Home.
Is this lady of sound mind?
@ Evilzabeth I am happy you made mention of St Vincent is a Christian nation like Dominica. Here is another we have in common
Christian Standard Bible
” when the wicked rule, people groan.” Pro 29:2
With all due respect; and be reminded I could care less about Ralph Gonzales due to his tactics he used on Roosevelt to practically damage Dominica, and prevent progress in the country!
Ralph Gonzales bad advise to Roosevelt Skerrit has set Dominica backwards to more than sixty years; something our nation will never overcome.
Nevertheless, I doubt that it is because of Ralph’s wickedness God allow the eruption of the volcano in St. Vincent. To those who are not aware, be informed that the entire Caribbean sits on a “Ring of Fire;” there can be a volcanic eruption on any of the islands in the Caribbean at any time in the future.
Let’s not forget Mont Pelee in Martinique which erupted one (119) hundred nineteen years ago, prior to that we had eruption on the island of Dominica; long prior to Mt. Pelee; such are natural; and there is nothing science can do to evade an eruption.
Dominica is prone to hurricanes, not due to Roosevelt wickedness I add!
What is really wrong with the leaders of our CARICOM countries?? Why are they so hesitant/unwilling to give SPECIFIC information to the populace? Is it a state secret to inform citizens who are to be evacuated after a natural disaster information that would help them adjust more easily? How much time is ” a particular period of time”??
Bro, tell the folks how long they will be in quarantine so that they can make a determination expeditiously!!!
Damn!
HOTEP!
Copeau Lapen (rabbit) avec Copeau Tigue (tiger. In other words a trickster and a greedy PM.
Here goes Jacob and Esau again. Remember. Jacob is smart and Esau is greedy. shortsighted and hungry for food and will give anything for a bowl of soup now. In the first round Jacob tricked the greedy and shortsighted Esau and took an international airport from him. This time around the two keep changing number of evacuees Dominica can accommodate. I just hope Jacob will not trick Esau for a second time and take all the CBI money from him.
Here is the scripture reading for today : “Esau said, ‘Isn’t he rightly named Jacob? This is the second time he has (tricked me) taken advantage of me: He took my birthright, and now he’s taken my blessing!’ Gen. 27:36 NIV
Send them for them to see more mizeh.
@Click here ,I will not be wasting my time with you all I could you are a sick turkey 🦃 and that’s being nice to you.
When you took the time to write such a comment do think that it is having any effect on the “them,” what this does, it just shows your mentality and what partisan politics has done to your mind. Thanks, God the majority of Dominicans elected a Government to work on their behalf and with prudent fiscal management able to find resources to help our brothers and sisters. When you took your time to write such a thing do you think it just goes into the void of DNO, there is always an invisible recorder of our thoughts, words and beliefs written and or spoken.
Alas, its bad right now in SVG but understand Dominica is a retirment community. Cost of living is high, low income, poor costumer service from hospital down to restaurant, oh and no accountability in every aspect of the word.
Dominicans running for their life and mental health! so here is not a place to run to, except for vacation ot retirment. However we have 365 rivers and real natural beauty. The island is beautiful but everything else is a mess. Choose wisely.
Ralph and Skerrit are two of a kind and therefore I can’t trust any of them. While I am very sorry for the people of St. Vincent yet I wonder why these two evil Caribbean leaders are under the wrath of God at the same time? I have a feeling the third most evil leader in the Caribbean will soon get his visitation because no one can be as evil as the big 3 without getting a visit from heaven. However I pray for the people of St. Vincent at this time and do hope as soon as they are able to breathe again as a nation they get rid of their evil leader as a sign of national repentance and restoration
Wow, what a terrible use of the mind
All I will say here is that it is a good thing that the majority of the citizens of St. Vincent are Christians. Like me, I am sure that most of them have a mind that relies on the mercy and compassion of our God, Most High.
Just like the rest of the Island, such as our Dominica, I am sure that He knows why things have happened in St. Vincent the way they did.
Fellow Vincentian remember the words of Jesus to the apostle Paul when he called for healing: He said to Paul: “My Grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in your weakness”
If you have not been paying attention to God’s Love in your LIfe, this Volcanoe may be a pointer–take heed of it. I am glad that Dominica is part of the Love that God wants you to see of Him. You all are going to be alright.
Looks like I have not been paying attention either.
“If you have not been paying attention to God’s Love in your LIfe, this Volcanoe may be a pointer–take heed of it.”
Can you please guide me to the point where I missed it?
“All I will say here is that it is a good thing that the majority of the citizens of St. Vincent are Christians. “(Elizabeth Xavier).
Elizabeth, here you are pulling things out of thin air; how do you know that the majority of the citizens of St. Vincent are Christians.Have you eve been to St. Vincent?
You don’t know so be quiet!
Let me tell you St. Vincent is the illegal importing and supplying drudge capital of the Caribbean, they have moor crime in St. Vincent perhaps even more than Dominica.
Do not whitewash what you do not know!
Almost 2:00 PM: I am going to take my nap.
Think about some lie to tell about me; but always remember the day when I came into your house and I eat all the food you Elizabeth Xavier cooked for you and I; and drank all your beer too.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!
And when you were looking for food to eat, I boy done eat all eh!
Say how I lie now!
Hahahahahahahahahaha!
Don’t forget you owe me for the citation you mad me get…