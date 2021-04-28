More than 50 Vincentians interested in being evacuated to Dominica – Ralph Gonsalves

Dominica could see an increase in the number of evacuees from St Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) who were displaced following the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.

Prime Minister of SVG, Ralph Gonsalves made the disclosure recently.

Prime Minister Skerrit recently announced that 300 evacuees from the volcano-affected country were expected to arrive on island and would be housed in Portsmouth for a period of up to five months in the aftermath of the disaster.

However, when questioned recently on the status of the 300 evacuees for whom Dominica has already made accommodation, the prime minister indicated that while the offer is still on the table, only 21 individuals had so far expressed interest in coming to Dominica.

Since then the number has increased.

“For instance, in the case of Dominica I think the numbers have gone past 50 already,” Prime Minister Gonsalves revealed via zoom on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s weekly Annou Pale programme.

According to Gonzalves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dominica and St. Vincent and The Grenadines are working together, “and sometime within the next week or two, we should be able to facilitate some of those persons.”

Gonsalves said the evacuees are required to do a PCR test in St. Vincent and on arrival in Dominica, will be placed in quarantine for a particular period of time.

Meanwhile, the Vincentian leader said that all arrangements are being made to have children placed at schools and they will be provided with uniforms and books.

He said the biggest challenge for his government is to feed the residents at the shelters.

At the time, there were 7000 people housed at 88 different shelters, mainly at schools and some churches.

“We have to provide 21,000 meals,” he stated.

Gonzalves said there was still some concern about water although the situation was not as dire.

“The water has come back but is still fragile because another big explosion with a lot of ash created difficulties,” he said “But at the moment, we have the water issue under control.”

He said the spirit of solidarity is very high in SVG among the people.

“There is a sense that people are looking out for one another,” he said. “There are a lot of volunteers to help doing a number of different things and the response by ordinary people to open their own homes in addition to the people who volunteered in the shelters…so there is a good spirit.”