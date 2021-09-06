Mother of Dominican youth killed in St. Lucia, wants answers

Yvonne Baptiste is demanding answers from her daughter following the fatal stabbing of her 20-year-old son Davidson Charles in Agard, Morne Du Dor, St Lucia on Monday August, 30th 2021.

According to reports from MBC Daily Online News, Charles, a Dominican national who was found lying in a ditch, was stabbed to death multiple times about his body including twice in the chest area. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“When my son entered St Lucia, I was still in Dominica getting ready to go to Florida. Then I told my daughter I am going to Florida; I am going to send him and his sister to meet her in St Lucia,” Baptiste revealed. “Everything was going fine when they were living in Balata; everything was ok, but her boyfriend always had a problem with him and my son was somebody, he will not make anybody take advantage of him.”

According to her, Davidson was someone who would walk away from trouble.

“I need answers…,” Baptiste demanded.

She said she sent money to her daughter in St Lucia to make the necessary arrangements to have Charles returned to Dominica in January.

However, Baptiste claims that her daughter used the money and said when her son asked the daughter’s boyfriend about it, “the boyfriend [fought] with him,” she stated.

She revealed that Charles told her during a telephone conversation that his sister’s boyfriend was always threatening him.

“I called my daughter and I told my daughter if anything happens to Davidson Charles in St Lucia, the blood of Davidson will be on her hands,” she stated. “So right now I am asking my daughter for answers and I am not getting any good results and I am very pissed off.”

Baptiste, who said that last spoke to her son on Thursday 26th, August via mobile phone, told MBC Prime that Charles was going through a lot in St. Lucia.

“When they reached Agard, they put him on the street; he was sleeping in a car until somebody helped him out, so Davidson was going through a lot in St Lucia…,” she revealed.

Baptiste urged her daughter to cooperate with the police investigators in St Lucia.

“Your brother put his life on the line for you. He didn’t want anyone to ill-treat you, so if you know the truth of what happened to your brother, just talk to those officers about it please,” she begged. “I am begging you as his mother, talk to the officers about it because I am hurting.”

Emergency personnel from the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call relating to a stabbing incident on Monday 30th, August at approximately 9:55 PM.

The responding emergency crew found Charles lying on the ground in presence of police officers.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

Charles has been living with his sister since he moved to St Lucia two years ago.