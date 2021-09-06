Mother of Dominican youth killed in St. Lucia, wants answers

Yvonne Baptiste is demanding answers from her daughter following the fatal stabbing of her 20-year-old son Davidson Charles in Agard, Morne Du Dor, St Lucia on Monday August, 30th 2021.
According to reports from MBC Daily Online News, Charles, a Dominican national who was found lying in a ditch, was stabbed to death multiple times about his body including twice in the chest area. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“When my son entered St Lucia, I was still in Dominica getting ready to go to Florida. Then I told my daughter I am going to Florida; I am going to send him and his sister to meet her in St Lucia,” Baptiste revealed. “Everything was going fine when they were living in Balata; everything was ok, but her boyfriend always had a problem with him and my son was somebody, he will not make anybody take advantage of him.”
According to her, Davidson was someone who would walk away from trouble.
“I need answers…,” Baptiste demanded.
She said she sent money to her daughter in St Lucia to make the necessary arrangements to have Charles returned to Dominica in January.
However, Baptiste claims that her daughter used the money and said when her son asked the daughter’s boyfriend about it, “the boyfriend [fought] with him,” she stated.
She revealed that Charles told her during a telephone conversation that his sister’s boyfriend was always threatening him.
“I called my daughter and I told my daughter if anything happens to Davidson Charles in St Lucia, the blood of Davidson will be on her hands,” she stated. “So right now I am asking my daughter for answers and I am not getting any good results and I am very pissed off.”
Baptiste, who said that last spoke to her son on Thursday 26th, August via mobile phone, told MBC Prime that Charles was going through a lot in St. Lucia.
“When they reached Agard, they put him on the street; he was sleeping in a car until somebody helped him out, so Davidson was going through a lot in St Lucia…,” she revealed.
Baptiste urged her daughter to cooperate with the police investigators in St Lucia.
“Your brother put his life on the line for you. He didn’t want anyone to ill-treat you, so if you know the truth of what happened to your brother, just talk to those officers about it please,” she begged. “I am begging you as his mother, talk to the officers about it because I am hurting.”
Emergency personnel from the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call relating to a stabbing incident on Monday 30th, August at approximately 9:55 PM.
The responding emergency crew found Charles lying on the ground in presence of police officers.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
Charles has been living with his sister since he moved to St Lucia two years ago.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
She said she sent money to her daughter in St Lucia to make the necessary arrangements to have Charles returned to Dominica in January.
However, Baptiste claims that her daughter used the money and said when her son asked the daughter’s boyfriend about it, “the boyfriend [fought] with him,” she stated.
None of you taking note of this comment!
Read everything and not what you want to read alone. Reading all will make you all objective and stop the blame game.
I myself eh judging eh, but it looks like mister self was a problem. If he get lucia and first thing he on the street it simply means his sister knew he was trouble, told you don’t send him but you did anyway because Florida was calling.
Now he dead you want answers from your daughter. Madam if you know something and your daughter not cooperating call lucia police and tell them. It looks like you may be illegal and can’t leave Florida because the first thing you should have done is barchay an AA flight direct to lucia. STOP your diatribe here looking for pity and go lucia for answers or call the police! Fe-ni-bat….fenibat!
Rest in peace my former student. To the grieving family may you find comfort in the Lord. I know you truly loved your son and wanted the best for him.
I notice somone blurred out the ….. in his mouth hmmm so i can only imagine whats been going on in tbe house..dead man tells.no tale but sister know the story anyway..this is tough mom my condolences i am a mom to i feel your pain. Stay close to God that is all i can say..he will allow your daughter to speak..be patient it may be rough for your daughter too..God will see you tbrough if you only believe
Dominican “mothers” have been abandoning their children for decades upon decades and these children go through hells. I’m shaking as I try to pen these words. Because my mother left me, abandoned me at a tender age and went abroad. Left me in the care of others. You wouldn’t have a dry eye if I told you my story. It was extremely and dangerously hard for me. But God was with me all the way but I didn’t know that. But looking back over my life that I can say yes; God was with me. Actually, I don’t know how I made it. Left school at 13 or 14 and had to do odd jobs to survive. Thanks be to God, I’m grown now and have children. They thank me all the time for being a good dad. This mother seem to have some blame to accept for the death of her son. I love my children and they have never been in anyone’s care. Not even with babysitters. Thank God! They are grown now and are responsible for their own actions. Animals take very good care of their young. So why don’t we?
You bought tears into my eyes. Yes we blame absent fathers but the mothers leave their young ones. Some sexually abused go hungry nothing can replace the love of mother. They said that the grass is greener on the other side not so. The grass is greener where you water it. For someone who left school at an early age your English and firm of writing is Impeccable. Yes God had you covered. Jehovah God provided for you. You have blessed me today.
you sound educated also and write well. Keep it up fada.
People. Raise your children right. Discipline them, ensure you teach the, respect for their elders, manners and courtesy. That way they will be aware of what is necessary to be a decent human being. Many times our youth think they are on the same level with full grown seasoned adults. I hear young girls calling adults by their first names, no long is it Mr. Ms. Or Mrs. I see youngsters challenging adults to violence on a regular basis, or fully disrespecting their elders with foul language. The moral fibre has been lost. I say all that to say this, teach our youth to be decent human being, so that they can avoid these kinds of situations.
that sister not easy papa
The way this story is written/reported. There are gaps and its confusing.
Well, my dear mother, I need some answers from you myself–I am/was a mother too!
I don’t understand why you had to put your son in the responsibility of his sister for you to travel to Florida, how old was he, and don’t you know the tough responsibility of having to take care and supervise a boy child–especially that your daughter has a boyfriend who may not want to tolerate the hassle of her brother?
Now what kind of answers do you expect to get from your daughter, do you think that she will send her boyfriend to the guillotine for the sake of her brother?
If you said when he got to St. Lucia at first, things were going fine, then what was the reason that they had to put him on the street when they moved to another place in St. Lucia?
You said you told your daughter, if anything happened to your son, his blood would be on her hand. So now you think it is all her fault that your son is dead, what answers do you expect to get from her?
I had the same thought. I was also wondering if there was nowhere else, relatives or otherwise, he could live with in Dominica. Also wondering, why didn’t mother take him to Florida. There are a lot of WHY to answer. Mother want daughter to give answers, what if boyfriend killed son / brother, mother want daughter to die too? This is a tragic death, no one deserves to die in that manner. The three people that know the truth are the deceased, who can’t tell what happened, the killer/murderer, and God. It’s likely, or not, sister knows. If she does she might be so scared for her life. Condolences to mom.
Elizabeth, I fired you last week; and although I do not agree with everything you wrote; I must agree with you to a certain extent!
According to everything I read; the mother words are a whole bunch of rubbish!
This in the following quote is nothing more than hogwash; that is a representation of how dysfunctional that mother, daughter, late son; and only God knows who else is.
She is blaming the daughter, failing to accept any form of responsibility!
I read in this same article where it said this guy took nothing from anybody, or something to that effect; you see they leave Dominica with this stupid Dominica mentality which cost them their life’s!
“I called my daughter and I told my daughter if anything happens to Davidson Charles in St Lucia, the blood of Davidson will be on her hands,” she stated. “So right now I am asking my daughter for answers and I am not getting any good results and I am very pissed off.”
‘Hogwash!’
You see, here is the thing; they they stay in Dominica, they watch so much American Television; the developed this Cowboy; Gangster mentality, believing that is real life in America!
When leave Dominica, they that stupid mentality with them and try to live out their fantasy wherever they go; getting killed in the process. I saw that happened in Antigua very often many moons ago.
It is still happening; many of them came to America, and because of that same stupid Dominica mentality, they end up living in jail!
When I was a kid in Wesley, take it from me; I though I was as good as Bruce Lee, I was a Boxer, and a Cowboy too eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
When I told a cousin of mine; the Late Elford Benjamin; father of Dr. Griffin Benjamin MD., I was leaving his advise to me was ” remember you are going to be in other people’s country; so conduct yourself accordingly.
Oversea-man won’t hesitate to kill you eh!
That was good advise!
Telemaque, so what is it that wrote you do not agree with? Not that I need your commendation, anyway!
Boy oh boy danny this does not look pretty tell your grieving mom the truth .
Because you know it
Sister might not know the truth.