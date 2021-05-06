Much needed boost for PanoGrama

A major goal of PanoGrama Entertainment (PE) for this year was to deliver a vastly improved staging of PanoGrama. Now, with the invaluable support of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed just days before the international competition, that goal can be achieved more comfortably. The NLCB PanoGrama is set to make waves in the musical ocean from May 7.

Nevin Roach, CEO and founder of PE, was elated when he received the news, stating, “it’s a great feeling to know that all the hard work, which started since the end of last year’s event, continues to bear fruit. I couldn’t be any happier with this development and I am grateful for the efforts of my team and for the NLCB coming on board.” A smiling Roach also said that he is getting accustom to saying “The NLCB PanoGrama”.

The NLCB indicated that “culture has been identified as one of the its five pillars of commitment, which is directly aligned to PE’s groundbreaking and historic event, borne with the advent of COVID-19 last year. Hence, the need to discover innovative ways to be entertained, harnessing the skills of our pannists and more importantly promoting the phenomena that is steelpan, which is notably one of the many wonders of Trinidad & Tobago, and the world.

The NLCB registered its pleasure to be associated with PanoGrama, “to be able to contribute to strengthening the culture of this paradise on earth, that is Trinidad & Tobago, and remains engaged on a daily basis in enriching the lives of individuals.”

Prelims for the highly anticipated NLCB PanoGrama are set to take place from May 7-9, 2021 at 8:00pm AST on PanoGrama’s Instagram (@pano.grama), YouTube (youtube.com/panograma) and Facebook (@pano.grama1). The line-up is as follows:

May 7 May 8 May 9 Aquila Pereira (T&T) Jamel Cadette (T&T) Andre Forde (Barbados) Maurisha Potter (Antigua) Japhon Barthley (Antigua) Megan-Leigh L (T&T) Mikiel Smith (Grenada) Hanif Goodridge (T&T) Mathieu Borgne (France) Gabriel Chartrand (Canada) Samanya Brazier (Antigua) Demetre Samuel (Antigua) Shovon Brown (T&T) Douglas Dallaway (England) Vivian Williams (T&T) Carlon Lyons (T&T) Detroy Dey (Guyana) Al Alexander (St. Lucia) Matthew Kiser (US) Keishaun Julien (T&T) Deja Cain (T&T) Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua) Shaquille Forbes (T&T) Kion Robinson (T&T) Charlton Alfonso (T&T) Leroi Simmonds (US VI) David Yundi (US) Tyeesha Alexander (T&T) Dejean Cain (T&T) Earl Brooks Jr. (T&T)

The semifinals will take place on May 13 and the finals on May 22. Visit pano-grama.com for more information.