Multi-purpose structure for Portsmouth

In the first half of 2022, a multipurpose structure is set to be built in the Portsmouth constituency to accommodate all government services in the north.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed during a “one-on-one tour” to the area recently that the building will also include other facilities.

“The idea is to build a multi-purpose structure in Portsmouth, an administrative Building, which would allow for the provision of accommodation for all of government services in Portsmouth, including the subtreasury, post office, adult education, community development, sports, education and health,” Skerrit noted.

He said a working group has been established under the chairmanship of the Palrep of Portsmouth, Hon. Ian Douglas which comprises the major councilors and leaders who will spearhead this effort on behalf of the government.

Skerrit stated the structure will also make provisions for the mayor’s office, board rooms for the town council, meeting rooms, space for the public, members of parliament and the Prime Minister. The ground floor will be used as a town hall which will sit no less than 500 people with kitchen facilities, showers, washrooms and other associated amenities.

To complement this building, Skerrit said a bypass at Borrows Square will be created.

“With so many buses and now almost everybody in Portsmouth and the north has their own private vehicles, the congestion there can be troublesome,” he said.

The Prime Minister said a bus terminal will be built in that area with appropriate parking as well as a new police station in the same location which was the original plan.

He added that the government has also given the commitment to build a netball, tennis, and volleyball court and to reconstruct the basketball court in Portsmouth.

“One of the things that we also have proposed was to create a special regime of concessions for persons who wish to reconstruct or to build new structures, within Portsmouth to upgrade buildings and to enhance the town,” Skerrit stated.

He said in the New Year, the government will be articulating the terms and conditions of that policy framework so that persons who intend to build private or commercial business would benefit from some concessions.