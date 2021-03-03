Murder convict, Edward Green, dies while serving sentence

Seven years into his 25-year prison sentence, convicted murder Edward Hugh “Al Capone” Green has died while serving his time.
Officials at the Dominica State Prison have confirmed that Green, aged 80, passed away on March 1, 2021, after 7:00 pm at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was a patient for some time.
On July 17, 2013, Green was found guilty of the murder of 35 year-old Damian Dorival of Roseau by a nine-member jury and was later sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on October 18, 2013 by Justice Birnie Stephenson.
According to information revealed during the trial, Green shot Dorival who was his tenant in 2008, at his home in Morne Daniel and then transported the body to another location where he beheaded him.
Dorival’s headless body was discovered on Elmshall Road near the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on June 11, 2008 by two schoolboys.
His head was later found by a 13-year-old girl on June 14, 2008, in the Palm Grove River.
In handing down her sentence, Justice Stephenson, who considered Green’s age, health, length of time on remand, said twenty-five years would be a “fitting sentence”.
According to the social inquiry report, Green was referred to as someone with a big heart but also as a ruthless individual with the ability to be cruel.
The psychiatric report by Dr Griffin Benjamin also stated that Green was not suffering from any significant mental illness, but at the time of trial did not accept responsibility for the incident and showed no remorse.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
All you Dominicans so hateful… The man is dead, let him Rest in peace. he was not perfect at all and while I am not blaming the victim, what did Mr. Dorival do for Al Capone to retaliate in that fashion? There is a place in hell for all of you who are reveling in the man’s death.
In truth he spent 13 years in prison. Time in remand is also added to time served. Normally you semd at least 80-85% of your sentense. Was he a younder man, he might have ben able to get out in another few years.
He had time to seek forgiveness for this heinous act; I hope he did.
Everyone makes mistakes in life and Poon was no different. He had his very good side and I will remember him for that. Hopefully he made peace with his maker before departing this troubled world. To his children, family and friends I say accept my sympathies and may his soul find peace and rest quietly in eternity with the ancestors..
Mistake? Nonsense! This man murdered a fellow human being. As if he was not satisfied with just that, he decapitated the man’s dead body. After many years to reflect on his murderous action, he has never once expressed any remorse.
Examine his alias, Al Capone, a most notorious criminal. This unrepentant killer richly deserves our collect scorn.
The world is better off without him. He not only killed Mr. Dorival but he caused the young man’s family unbearable emotional suffering. Ponder on that
Hell awaits you …Mwahhahahar..
This murderer shot a man then beheaded the corpse. Unthinkable heartlessness! He rot in a jail cell, perfect punishment.
He my grandfather so hush