Murder convict, Edward Green, dies while serving sentence

Seven years into his 25-year prison sentence, convicted murder Edward Hugh “Al Capone” Green has died while serving his time.

Officials at the Dominica State Prison have confirmed that Green, aged 80, passed away on March 1, 2021, after 7:00 pm at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was a patient for some time.

On July 17, 2013, Green was found guilty of the murder of 35 year-old Damian Dorival of Roseau by a nine-member jury and was later sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on October 18, 2013 by Justice Birnie Stephenson.

According to information revealed during the trial, Green shot Dorival who was his tenant in 2008, at his home in Morne Daniel and then transported the body to another location where he beheaded him.

Dorival’s headless body was discovered on Elmshall Road near the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on June 11, 2008 by two schoolboys.

His head was later found by a 13-year-old girl on June 14, 2008, in the Palm Grove River.

In handing down her sentence, Justice Stephenson, who considered Green’s age, health, length of time on remand, said twenty-five years would be a “fitting sentence”.

According to the social inquiry report, Green was referred to as someone with a big heart but also as a ruthless individual with the ability to be cruel.

The psychiatric report by Dr Griffin Benjamin also stated that Green was not suffering from any significant mental illness, but at the time of trial did not accept responsibility for the incident and showed no remorse.