MV Enchanted Princess & MV Rotterdam make inaugural calls to Dominica

Dominica welcomed the MV Enchanted Princess of Princess Cruises to its shores on Sunday, November 14th, 2021. The vessel arrived at the Woodbridge Bay Port at 8:00am and departed at 6:00 pm. This was the first of the ship’s ten (10) scheduled calls to the island for the 2021/2022 cruise season. This marks the 3rd inaugural cruise call for the 2021/2022 cruise season.

The MV Rotterdam of Holland American Line also made its first call to the island on Tuesday,

November 16th, 2021. The vessel arrived at the Woodbridge Bay Port at 8:00 am bringing 1868 passenger to the island’s shore.

That was the first of the ship’s three (3) scheduled calls to the island for the 2021/2022 cruise season and it marks the 4th inaugural cruise call for the 2021/2022 cruise season. Welcome ceremonies were held to commemorate the ships call with government officials and key tourism stakeholders in attendance. Other aspects of the welcome ceremonies included the presentation of plaques and local gift items to the ship’s captain as well as the serenading of visitors from the ship with live performances.

Since the resumption of cruise calls in July 2021, the island has received a total of 19 cruise calls as of November 15th , 2021, translating to 10,818 cruise passengers to the island’s shores. As of November 14, 2021, 4570 passengers have engaged in tours to the island’s signature sites such as the Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls, Morne Bruce, Botanic Gardens and Titou Gorge. Passengers also engaged in activities such as whale watching, snorkeling and river tubing.

The island is scheduled to receive approximately 251 cruise calls during the 2021/2022 cruise

season. This translates to a total of 355,973 cruise passengers. Of the 251 calls, 12 will be making

their inaugural call to the island.

