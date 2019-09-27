Nassief begins legal proceedings against Linton

Hotelier Gregor Nassief has commenced legal proceedings against opposition leader Lennox Linton.

Linton made the disclosure at a UWP press conference on Wednesday.

In an open response to Linton dated September 9th 2019, Nassief explained that on September 3rd, 2019 on the Hot Seat, Linton stated in reference to matters regarding the Range/Kempinski Project, “when you examine those elements closely you [see] the outline of an elaborate scheme to cheat and steal.”

According to Nassief, Linton then inferred the possibility of local developers, including himself [Nassief] and Secret Bay, who Linton named directly, of being involved in such an elaborate scheme.

In his letter, Nassief goes on to quote Linton’s statement in detail and concludes by calling on the opposition leader to publicly apologize “for what I consider to be your insidious and baseless inferences or innuendos made against me as the developer of Secret Bay on September 3rd, during your discussion with Mr. Matthias Peltier on the Hot Seat on Q95.”

“Time is of essence on this one,” Nassief wrote, “as this will not be taken lightly because I must protect my reputation and that of Secret Bay.”

However, at Wednesday’s press conference, Linton characterized the legal action by Nassief against him, as a distraction.

“Headlining the list of distractions at this time is the commencement of legal action against me by Gregor Nassief,” he remarked. “He has publicly ridiculed the honest pursuit of my parliamentary oversight responsibilities as ludicrous.”

Linton continued, “He has publicly branded me as “dishonest” and “incompetent”, but he wants me to pay him, I presume millions of dollars, for truthful, factual statement that he is a beneficiary of the real estate component of Dominica’s CBI program under which two “developers” of a hotel project, according to a Dominica ambassador at the United Nations, made EC$163 million dollars for themselves from Dominican passport money before the hotel officially opened its doors.”

Linton made it clear that no man intimidates him.

“If you don’t know me by now, verily I say unto you, no man intimidates me; no threat scares me; no fear enslaves me,” he stressed.

He added, “ Yes, Gregor Nassief, I am a little Black Boy… a little black boy of my ancestors who fought and died so I could live as a free human being committed to a life of truth, righteousness, justice, and good manners… I am not a hewer of wood nor a drawer of water for passport money pirates… I don’t answer to them and I will damn to hell, their Skerrit-facilitated, obscene profiteering from the sale of Dominica’s passports as injurious to the well-being and progress of the people of Dominica…”

He said he will speak on matters affecting the public interest of Dominica without fear or favor, affection or ill will regardless of who likes it, who doesn’t like it or who wants to sue for it.

Linton stated further that in the weeks following his disclosure in parliament of the [alleged] missing $1.2billion, the attack on him was vile, savage and merciless.

“But I’m still standing… more resolute and more determined…,” he said.

Linton reminded the audience that as an elected Member of Parliament and leader of the parliamentary opposition, he has sworn to honor, uphold and preserve the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the supreme law of Dominica.

“In this labour of love for God and Country, I am duty-bound to ensure that the public interest in the constitutional rule of law and good, transparent accountable governance of the people’s business is protected at all times,” he affirmed.

A link to the full open response from Gregor Nassief to Lennox Linton is available below.

https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/an-open-response-to-lennox-linton/