National Bank of Dominica launches investigation to determine merits of recent allegations

The National Bank of Dominica (NBD) has launched an investigation to determine the merits of recent allegations made against the company.

According to a statement issued on Thursday 17th, February 2022, the investigation follows a voice recording currently being circulated on social media regarding allegations being made by a customer against NBD’s employees.

“NBD takes these allegations very seriously and wishes to inform the general public that we are conducting an investigation to determine the merits of the accusation,” the statement said.

The statement also indicated that as a commercial bank, NBD is a responsible corporate citizen guided by local legislation as well as both local and international banking standards.

“We respect and value our customers and remain committed to ensuring that integrity and customer confidentiality is maintained within our organization,” the statement said.

(Full audio of allegations is attached)