National Bank of Dominica launches investigation to determine merits of recent allegations

The National Bank of Dominica (NBD) has launched an investigation to determine the merits of recent allegations made against the company.
According to a statement issued on Thursday 17th, February 2022, the investigation follows a voice recording currently being circulated on social media regarding allegations being made by a customer against NBD’s employees.
“NBD takes these allegations very seriously and wishes to inform the general public that we are conducting an investigation to determine the merits of the accusation,” the statement said.
The statement also indicated that as a commercial bank, NBD is a responsible corporate citizen guided by local legislation as well as both local and international banking standards.
“We respect and value our customers and remain committed to ensuring that integrity and customer confidentiality is maintained within our organization,” the statement said.
(Full audio of allegations is attached)
8 Comments
For example, if you reside in the United States and you have a bank account in Dominica with US$100,000.00 or more, that income must be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, IRS as foreign income and the requisite taxes paid on that that income. Whether or not you have US$100,000.00 saved at home, all account holders at home are issued with Form W-9 when they open an account, irrespective of the amount of money that they have lodged in the bank or credit union, in the event that they save or transfer that much cash to their Dominica/Foreign Account. That’s specific. It’s not an opinion or feelings.
If the bank refuses to offer loans to customers who purchase vehicles from Acme Garage, then you have illegality. But mentioning that they work with other dealers as well, examining the price of vehicles and what customers can actually afford, is not illegal. National Bank has yet to make their rules public and with regards to “International Banking standards and fiduciary responsibilities,” the specific banking violations have not been made clear.” Peter is simply upset that others are eating bread. Again, no tears and no sympathy!
When someone post the specific international “Banking Regulations” that were violated with Peter’s allegations, I will rest my case. Stop drinking the “Old Mulatto Kool Aid!” These people only care about their business interest!
This is actually a pretty serious allegation. While its not illegal as Ismael said in his post, its is indeed unethical if this proves to be true.
Peter Karam needs to understand that his time is over! The days of a few well to do people on islands earning millions of dollars of profit on the backs of the poor are over. “The Neg Maron Boys,” destroyed the strangle-hold that they had on the masses. Today, all dog and cat can simply log on to the internet, pick the vehicle that they can afford pay the requisite fees and their vehicle will be home in two weeks. We can order parts via “Quick Pack” and its home within a few days, thereby avoiding huge mark-ups! These businesses must adapt! They were accustomed to a monopoly for decades on end and now they’re crying foul. I have no sympathy for the likes of Peter Karm. Keep crying on social media. Your days of power and control are essentially over!
The car dealership business in Dominica and everywhere else is brutal! I’m sure that National Bank works with all the Dealerships on island, regarding financing. If a customer is financing a vehicle and other dealerships are offering a better deal, I can’t see any illegality in this. With regards to the commission paid on the side, I’m sure the bank will never be able to prove that, because if that’s the case it’s all cash.
States side, different banks work with different dealership, plus commissions are paid on every loan. Peter Karam was the first one who tried block the young entrepreneurs back in the 90s who began importing recondition vehicles. This led to the government at the time imposing a $5,000.00 anti-competitive environmental tax on used vehicle, because of Acme Garage. This tax is still in place today. He was on every talk show at the time trying to kill the competition. I will save my tears for those who need it. Thanks to the young “Neg Maron Boys” at home, vehicle…
I am not sure why you chose to address the issue as such. If this is in fact true, that is corruption at its highest. This action breaches so many rules on so many levels, not to mention confidentiality and fiduciary duty. The loads officer has to be looking after the interest of the bank and the customer – not Auto-Trade’s.
If a customer intends to purchase a vehicle from Acme Garage at x price and they can’t afford it and Auto Trade or any other dealerships has vehicles for sale at more affordable prices, they will be referred there. The loan officer’s job is to write as many loans as possible, where customers will not default, there by causing the bank to lose money and become unprofitable. When you guys are making accusations, you must post specific banking standards and rules that were violated, you just can’t drink Peter’s Kool Aid, without the proof. Banking Regulations are very specific. It’s not someone’s opinion or feelings.
It’s not that other dealerships are offering better deals I think the major issue starts where they contacted the customer directly only a while after leaving the bank.