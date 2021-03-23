National Men’s Football team settled in DR; begins training ahead of first World Cup Qualifier

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 at 8:59 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
An indication of the precautions taken by the team for travel. Photo credit: DFA Media

Head Coach of the Men’s National Senior Team Rajesh Latchoo says the team has settled in nicely and he is looking forward to the team’s first training exercise ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup Qualifying match against the Dominican Republic.

The Men’s Senior Team arrived in the Dominican Republic Monday Afternoon.

The team is set to undergo a PCR Test Tuesday morning, and then will take to the field at 5:45pm Tuesday evening.

The Dominica team will face the Dominican Republic on Wednesday 7pm at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

The next match will be against Panama on March 28.

Coach Latchoo spoke with DFA Media after the team’s meeting and dinner Monday evening.

 

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Mahaut
    March 24, 2021

    I want to take this opportunity to wish the team best of luck. Being a proud Dominican, I hope they too represent the country with distinction.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available