National Men’s Football team settled in DR; begins training ahead of first World Cup Qualifier

Head Coach of the Men’s National Senior Team Rajesh Latchoo says the team has settled in nicely and he is looking forward to the team’s first training exercise ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup Qualifying match against the Dominican Republic.

The Men’s Senior Team arrived in the Dominican Republic Monday Afternoon.

The team is set to undergo a PCR Test Tuesday morning, and then will take to the field at 5:45pm Tuesday evening.

The Dominica team will face the Dominican Republic on Wednesday 7pm at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

The next match will be against Panama on March 28.

Coach Latchoo spoke with DFA Media after the team’s meeting and dinner Monday evening.