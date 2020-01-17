National quality infrastructure policy being developed for Dominica

A National Quality Infrastructure Policy for Dominica is in the works and could soon be implemented.

The policy, according to the new Director of the Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS), Median LaRocque, is in the development state and it is a collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat Services Network.

LaRocque who took up the position on November 1st, 2019, said he plans to continue the implementation of various ongoing projects.

“It’s not infrastructure like bridges and roads but it deals with the national quality of how we do things.

It’s basically changing the mindset and the culture of our people in ways of doing things that meet best practices,” he said.

So far, consultations have been held with both the private and public sector.

The goal according to LaRocque is to develop the Policy taking into consideration what already exists while looking at plans for the future in an effort to develop a national plan.

LaRocque said although there are certain aspects that need changing, their aim for further national development is not that far to reach.

He said areas such as the Dominica’s fishing sector can be improved when it comes to marketing.

“In 2020, why is it that we sell fish on the side of the road knowing that once the fish comes out from the ocean, you have deterioration, spoilage taking place and contamination from the dust and pollutants,” he said.