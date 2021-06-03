National Senior Team picks up first win in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Dominica secured its first 3 points in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with a comfortable 3-nil win over Anguilla, despite torrential rain and thunderstorms, at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominica Republic on Wednesday.

National Midfielder and Vice Captain Briel Thomas opened the scoring in just the third minute of play.

Thomas hit one of his trademark shots from a distance to give Dominica the early lead.

The early goal allowed Dominica to dictate proceedings and the team put on a masterclass display of possession football despite the soggy conditions.

The dominance in possession paid off, when Chad Bertrand made it 2-nil in the 34th minute.

Dominica continued to pile on the pressure and Julian Wade made it 3-nil in the 42nd minute sliding one past the goal keeper.

It was a first half totally dominated by the Nature Island boys as Anguilla did not manage a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes.

It was generally more of the same in the second half, although the National team didn’t add more goals to the score sheet.

The game ended 3-nil.

With the victory, Dominica has moved into 3rd place in the Group Standings with 3 points.

Below are interviews with Coach Rajesh Latchoo, National Captain Glenson Prince and Striker Julian Wade.

Dominica has been placed in Group D of the Concacaf Qualifiers alongside Panama, The Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Anguilla.

Upcoming Games:

Dominica vs Barbados 8th June 2021 (Dominican Republic 7pm)

Group results so far

Dominican Republic – 1

Dominica – 0

Panama – 1

Barbados – 0

Dominican Republic – 6

Anguilla – 0

Panama – 2

Dominica – 1

Barbados – 1

Anguilla – 0

Dominica – 3

Anguilla – 0

Group D Standings

(1) Dominican Republic – 6 points

(2) Panama – 6 points

(3) Dominica – 3 points

(4) Barbados – 3 points

(5) Anguilla – 0 points