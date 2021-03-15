National team impresses coaching staff in scrimmage ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Dominica News Online - Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 1:16 AM
Romario Burgins got the lone goal, as Team Orange reigned supreme in a scrimmage match on Sunday as the Senior Men’s National Team continued with preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The two teams squared off in an intra-squad match at the Stockfarm complex.

The National Team officially entered camp on Friday 12th March, and will undergo a week of final preparations before departing for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Dominica has been placed in Group D of the Concacaf Qualifiers alongside Panama, The Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Anguilla.

Dominica will kick of its Qualifying campaign on the 24th of March against the Dominican Republic, and then will play Panama on March 28th.

Both games will be played in the Dominican Republic.

The team will leave Dominica on the 22nd of March.

1 Comment

  1. wallace hussey
    March 15, 2021

    Good luck guys make your country proud keep the faith.

