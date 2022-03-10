National Women’s Football team to play upcoming Concacaf W qualifiers without injured defender

The Dominica Senior Women’s football team will be without its 18-year-old defender Alanna Finn for the games against Turks & Caicos at home on April 6th and Nicaragua in Managua on April 12th in the Concacaf W Championship 22 World Cup qualifiers.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that this week Finn underwent surgery to repair a severely ruptured right Achilles’ tendon and is now convalescing at home in Washington DC. She went down in the 10th minute of the Dominica versus Trinidad match at the Lenora national stadium in West Demerara.

DNO has been informed that Finn is expected to make a full recovery by late fall after undergoing intensive physical rehabilitation.

On her return trip to the Unites States from Guyana on February 21st, she used wheelchairs to navigate the airports in Georgetown, Miami, and Washington DC. Prior to the surgery, she wore an orthopedic boot and used two crutches. Due to the pain and discomfort, she did little except being dropped off and picked up at school.

“My right leg has been swollen since the injury and the pain is excruciating. I am unable to do simple things like walking on my own or driving. I am very disappointed but accept the fact that injuries are realities of any contact sport,” Finn said.

She also revealed that she was enthusiastically looking forward to playing in a friendly match in Anguilla on March 26th in preparation for the two encounters versus Turks & Caicos and Nicaragua with a great deal of optimism especially before the home crowd.

She continued, “Our team gained a lot from our two games in Guyana even though we came up short. But more importantly, we jelled as a unit. During the next two matches I will be cheering on my team from the living room couch. Even more so for my older sister Sari as she attacks the goal from the outside left-wing position.”

Because of the abrupt, sudden stops and repeated turns and twists at high speeds, Achilles’ tendon ruptures are very common in football and basketball. These players and others who have had the same experiences rejoined their teams in about six months after successful surgeries and intensive rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Dominica Senior National Women’s Football Team returned to training on Tuesday afternoon as preparation continues for the CONCACAF W Qualifiers.

Assistant Coach, Rosilia Registe, said the women looked good as they commenced the training session with a bit of strength and ball work.

“They had a week of rest so they are fresh to start and we are going to push them a bit; do some strength training and a bit of ball work,” Regsite stated.

She said that throughout the training sessions, she will also be looking for the girls to show a greater interest and a lot of momentum “seeing that we just came from our two last games.”

The Dominica team suffered two defeats in round one – against Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago respectively – and will be hoping for greater fortunes in round two when they face Turks and Caicos Islands on April 06th and Nicaragua on April 12th..

Registe says she hopes that the ladies can improve on their previous performances as the preparations continue.

Dominica is currently in 4th position after their two games played in Group F.