Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support Group Holds First Public Awareness Event

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a hormonal disorder which affects 10% of women worldwide. PCOS is cited as one of the leading causes of female infertility and can lead to other serious health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Although no statistics are readily available on the prevalence of the syndrome in Dominica, many seem to be affected and so in April 2018, an online support group was formed for those with PCOS.

The group is named Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support Group. The goals of the support group are to assist women with accessing the necessary information to recognize symptoms and complications of PCOS, raise public awareness about PCOS, assist those women diagnosed with PCOS with symptom management and to provide a general support network within which women can discuss all things related to PCOS.

On Tuesday 28th May 2019, the Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support Group will have its first public awareness event in the form of a panel discussion. It will be held at UWI Open Campus from 7 p.m. The panelists will discuss the topic “Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Dealing with the Impact.” The panel will comprise of Dr. Tricia Lewis (general practitioner), Dr. Shani Shillingford (psychologist), Mrs. Jacqueline Prevost (nutritionist) and Miss Emalie James (member of support group).

The Nature Isle Ladies PCOS Support group is proud to be partnering with UWI Open Campus and Jolly’s Pharmacy in this endeavor. It will be the first in a string of awareness initiatives which will culminate in the month of September which is designated as PCOS Awareness Month.

The panel discussion is open to the general public.