BUSINESS BYTE: NBD celebrates 43 years of service

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. (NBD) is celebrating its 43rd anniversary and the Bank has planned a series of activities to celebrate this milestone.

As part of this year’s anniversary celebrations, the Bank will be showing appreciation to its customers during the week of March 15th – March 19th, 2021. Customers will get chances to win prizes and surprises when they update their account information, reactivate dormant accounts, open a new account at any NBD branch, or participate in various challenges.

NBD will also be making monetary contributions to a number of non-profit organizations operating in various parts of the island as well as a special contribution of laptops to its secondary school scholarship recipients.

As usual during its anniversary, employees of the Bank will participate in the Bank’s Beyond Banking Volunteerism Programme by undertaking a community project. This year, the Bank has decided to adopt the Canefield Highway, the home of the Bank’s Canefield Branch, from the Eddie Toulon Park to the Canefield airport. Over the next months, the Bank will engage in ongoing beautification activities on the Highway.

According to NBD’s Executive Manager of Marketing, “Our anniversary is always a time to reflect on what we have achieved and where we are going. It is also a time to honour the various stakeholders, who faithfully support this institution – our employees, shareholders and very importantly, our customers – and to give back to our communities.”

NBD was established in the year 1978 as the only indigenous bank in Dominica and has since then seen many phases of growth and evolution. The Bank provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and corporate clients locally, regionally, and internationally. With a customer-driven team, NBD is the leader across core business lines in the local market. NBD’s purpose is to elevate the lives of the people of Dominica by helping individuals, organizations and communities succeed.