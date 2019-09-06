NBD hosts annual motivational workshop for its scholarship recipients

With the commencement of the academic year, the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. has pledged its continued support to secondary school students with its scholarship programme.

On August 29, 2019, the Bank held the fourth annual motivational session, NBD’s back-to-school kick off, for the scholarship recipients. NBD uses these sessions to inspire students to remain enthusiastic and committed in their pursuit of academic and personal excellence.

Sessions held throughout the day focused on techniques for building self-esteem, handling peer pressure, goal

setting and making the most of their time and resources.

NBD’s scholarship programme ensures that ten secondary school students are sponsored each academic year. This year, four new recipients joined the programme, Niama Othon from the Goodwill Secondary School, Kalian Esprit from the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School, Jaelen Seaman from the Portsmouth Secondary School and Daleeda Sandford from the North Eastern Comprehensive School.

The other scholarship recipients currently in the programme include: Alexina Ettienne from the Dominica Grammar School, Andrel Eustache from the Castle Bruce Secondary School, Jayeannie Jules and Laveda Liverpool from the Convent High School, Jolie Joseph from the St. Martin Secondary School and Treyee Baron from the Portsmouth Secondary School.