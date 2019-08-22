NCCU La Plaine Branch officially reopened

NCCU press release - Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 at 10:58 PM
NCCU president, Josephine Dublin cuts the ribbon

The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd  (NCCU)  has officially reopened the La Plaine Branch.  The Branch was extensively damaged during the passage of  Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Operations commenced at the newly renovated office on Monday, August 19, 2019, following a well-received reopening ceremony attended by members and NCCU officials.

NCCU general manager, Aylmer Irish

Short addresses were delivered  by NCCU  Ltd President– Mrs. Josephine Dublin, Chief Executive Officer– Mr. Aylmer Irish,  Administrative Officer of the Castle Bruce Branch–Mrs. Jacqueline Roberts and Ms. Joye Augustine, newly  appointed Administrative Officer for the La Plaine Branch.

The members expressed joy on the reopening of their Branch and being able to transact  business and access all  services. The Branch will open Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and from 8 am to 5 pm on Friday.

Administrative Officer of the La Plaine Branch, Joye Augustine

The La Plaine Branch is a key location in  the NCCU network  of 7 Branches and 5 sub offices and serves members in the South East.

NCCU thanks valued members of the La Plaine Branch for their patience and understanding and looks forward to efficiently serving them at the reopened Branch.

Administrative Officer of NCCU Castle Bruce Branch, Jacqueline Roberts (left)

