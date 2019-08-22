NCCU La Plaine Branch officially reopened

The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) has officially reopened the La Plaine Branch. The Branch was extensively damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Operations commenced at the newly renovated office on Monday, August 19, 2019, following a well-received reopening ceremony attended by members and NCCU officials.

Short addresses were delivered by NCCU Ltd President– Mrs. Josephine Dublin, Chief Executive Officer– Mr. Aylmer Irish, Administrative Officer of the Castle Bruce Branch–Mrs. Jacqueline Roberts and Ms. Joye Augustine, newly appointed Administrative Officer for the La Plaine Branch.

The members expressed joy on the reopening of their Branch and being able to transact business and access all services. The Branch will open Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and from 8 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The La Plaine Branch is a key location in the NCCU network of 7 Branches and 5 sub offices and serves members in the South East.

NCCU thanks valued members of the La Plaine Branch for their patience and understanding and looks forward to efficiently serving them at the reopened Branch.