NCCU launches online services

Customers of the National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (NCCU) can now access their accounts and perform transactions at their own convenience with the launch online services at the institution.

“The launching of our online service will keep our members connected to the credit union from almost anywhere in the world making management of their finances easier and at the same time providing a greater online experience but more importantly access is provided to all accounts 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” NCCU CEO Aylmer Irish said at the launching ceremony of the new services on Wednesday.

He said this new service affords a direct opportunity to members for managing their account which is user friendly, technologically advanced, a state of the art platform and is a true representation of what has come to be known as ‘fintech’ – the combining of the words finance and technology – to deliver financial service and products to their members.

President of National Co- operative Credit Union, Josephine Dublin, who also spoke at the launch, said the introduction of the new services marks a significant milestone in the history of the National Cooperative Credit Union, she stated that it and its here.

“You asked for it, now it’s here! As the National Co- operative Credit Union lives up to its vision of being the premiere financial institution providing services that enhance the quality of life for all its members, it has moved into a new era of operations, ” Dublin proclaimed. “The world and financial institutions particularly have embraced the new technologies and the benefits that they bring; our members have clamoured for this for a very long time.”

She said a scan of the comments of the society’s Facebook page reveals members’ anticipation of these services.

“You asked for it, it is here no praise is to high for the volunteers and staff particularly the IT department and the marketing department and let us not forget the implementation committee who have made the provision of these online services to our members a reality,” The NCCU president stated.

According to Dublin, with time, the NCCU hopes to improve and expand their slate of services, and anticipates that members will be able to commence loan applications from their phone and other mobile devices very soon.

However she had a word caution to all stake holders pointing out that online financial activity demands greater responsibility from .

“Members, you must exercise every prudence and good sense, particularly in making your passwords and other security features as air tight as possible. Members of staff, please exercise patience to provide assistance as needed and please let us be mindful that digital interface does not in any way compromise our service to our members,” Dublin admonished. “Though we may have invested a lot in technology, the foundation of our success as a unit has been service and permit me maybe to tweak our little tag line ‘People Serving People.’ Volunteers, let us explore the added benefits and opportunity that these technologies provide so that we can access data that will lead to an ever increasing positive membership and employee experience at the National Co- operative Credit Union.”

NCCU members have been given the assurance that the online services are very easy to use. Systems Administrator, Kelton Woodman said that was the goal from the beginning.

“One of the things that in our initial planning of our online services that was a paramount importance to us was ensuring that the platform would be very easy to use. We wanted a seamless experience for our members to ensure that they could perform the task that they wanted,” Woodman explained.

He said that the platform will enable members to check their balances, do transfers, obtain transaction history and open sub-accounts from the convenience of their home and wherever they are.

Members are encouraged to visit their nearest branch to sign up for the CU Online Service. A valid email address is required for enrollment.

To facilitate the enrolment process, visit http://www.nccudominica.com/CU-Online-/NCCU-Online-Service.html to read the terms and conditions and to complete the application form. The application form should be printed and taken to an NCCU branch.