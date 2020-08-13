NCCU to award 17 more secondary school scholarships

The National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) Ltd will on Thursday 13th August 2020, present seventeen (17) secondary school scholarships to children of members of the NCCU Ltd. Two (2) scholarships will be awarded based on merit and fifteen (15) based on need.

The two (2) merit scholarships will be awarded to Anyeila K J Birmingham, who will receive the NCCU Ltd’s Merit Scholarship and Lizanne Cuffy, who will be awarded the Shand Jolly Merit Scholarship. Each scholarship is awarded for a period of five (5) years and for a 6th year, where applicable, based on extenuating circumstances.

Fifteen (15) other scholarships will be presented in the names of credit union pioneers or volunteers, who provided and in some instances continue to provide committed service to the credit union movement. These pioneers include Haynes Baptiste, Vernice Bellony, Ambrose Cuffy, Edward Elwin, Myrtle Hilton, Kenneth Richards, Hudson Savarin, Johnson Joseph George Thomas and Marie Wilkins.

For the first time, the NCCU Ltd awarded The Derrick Lestrade scholarship, named after a credit union pioneer from the village of La Plaine. The Derrick Lestrade Scholarship will be awarded annually to children of members from La Plaine and the surrounding villages.

The NCCU attributes the longevity of its scholarship programme to the patronage and loyalty of its members who make it possible to continue funding the programme and to the dedication and commitment of staff and volunteers in facilitating the provision of services at the NCCU.

The NCCU 2020 Secondary School Scholarship Presentation Ceremony will be held from 10:00 am at the Public Service Union Building.