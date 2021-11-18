NCCU trying ‘to cope’ with death of two employees says CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) Aylmer Irish has described the recent deaths of two of the institutions employees as “very difficult”.

Nadine Laville who was assigned to the Roseau branch passed away on Sunday and Naphana Mason who was stationed at the La Plaine branch died on Monday.

During an interview with State-Owned DBS Radio, Irish said the situation came as a shock for staff members but the NCCU, he said, was doing its very best to cope with these sad occurrences.

He said in the 26 years in which he’s worked with the credit union, this is the first time that his staff members have passed away while in service.

“We, at the NCCU, mourn the passing of two of our staff members namely, Nadine Laville on Sunday and Naphana Mason on Monday. The death of these two members of our team really took the staff members by shock and we are still trying to come to grips with the passing,” Irish stated.

He noted that NCCU has been able to provide some psychosocial support to staff.

“We had with us on Monday, a consultant psychiatrist and a social worker and we repeated this in on Tuesday. Our tagline is One Big Family and to have some family members pass on within 48 hours is in fact, a big blow,” the NCCU official reiterated.

He added that NCCU is keeping in touch with the family members of the deceased staff and will continue to provide all the support that they possibly can.

President of the Dominica Business Forum, Darryl, Bobb extended condolences to the families, Friends and NCCU Staff members after the recent passing of the two young ladies.