Need for hurricane shelters in Dominica decreasing – Local Government Commissioner

Local Government Commissioner, Glenroy Toussaint, has said that the need for shelters in Dominica slowly continues to decrease.

Toussaint, who was speaking on the DBS “Talking Point” programme on Monday, said one of the reasons is that more people are building up-to-standard dwelling homes to withstand storms and hurricanes.

“The need for shelters in Dominica slowly continues to decrease and there are several factors that have contributed to that,” he said. “One (1) is that the increase to up-to-standard dwelling homes resulting in more persons sheltering at their homes. Secondly, since [Hurricane] Maria we developed what we call a neighbourhood approach to sheltering where residence with substantial dwelling houses take neighbours during the passage of storms and hurricanes and the likes, and thirdly, the construction of government-built apartments that has significantly boosted shelter capacity in Dominica.”

He said that notwithstanding, there is still a number of vulnerable people in communities, “and so we were able to do an assessment of the most vulnerable people who will be required to be sheltered during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.”

“We have a figure for each community and that would have given us a total figure of close to 4000 persons who will require to be sheltered during the Atlantic Hurricane Season.”

Toussaint stated that the government is still anticipating the official opening of several apartment buildings in San Sauveur, Grand Fond, La Plaine and Delices.

“With my understanding, very shortly those facilities will be handed over,” he said.

Meantime, he revealed that the government will hand over its first regional emergency centre,’ the Layou Emergency Centre’ this week.

“And importantly, I must say that we have reached a milestone in Dominica that we have completed our first regional emergency centre and that is in Layou,” Toussaint noted. “The Layou Emergency Centre that will be handed over very shortly; the facility will be handed over this week to the Ministry with responsibility for disaster management.”

He said further that the centre will help to enhance areas such as the West Coast.

“Already, we have plans for it. We have already earmarked a number of communities to be taken in that facility and that will help us,” Toussaint explained.

He added, “For example, we are already looking at Mero, to move Mero to that facility, to move part of Tarreau to that facility as well and of course, to take any other areas in the west coast, so that in itself will significantly boost our shelter capacity in Dominica.”

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1st.

According to forecasters, an above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected. They say the outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.